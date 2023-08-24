10 Alabama seniors named to Reese’s Senior Bowl watchlist

The 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl watchlist was released on Wednesday morning. A total of 10 Alabama players were named to the watchlist.

The Senior Bowl was first played in 1950 at Gator Bowl Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. Since 1951, the game has been played annually in Mobile, Alabama. The game was implemented to allow college seniors to showcase their skills and talents in front of fans and NFL scouts.

The opportunity has helped a lot of players over the years. Some of the former Alabama players who participated in the Senior Bowl are Joe Namath, Ozzie Newsome, Mac Jones, Najee Harris, and Jake Coker.

Roll Tide Wire takes a closer look at the 10 players who were recently named to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl watchlist.

Trey Amos

Amos transferred to Alabama from Louisiana-Lafayette this offseason, The Louisiana native figures to play a key role in Alabama’s secondary in 2023. He recorded 59 tackles and one interception in three seasons as a Ragin’ Cajun. It will be interesting to see how he performs as a redshirt junior in Tuscaloosa.

The time has finally come for former five-star Chris Braswell. The Maryland native has been a rotational edge rusher over the last three seasons. Now, the expectation is that Braswell will assume Will Anderson Jr.’s role as JACK linebacker. Braswell has the tools and skillset to have a breakout season in 2023. He could be a massive addition to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Alabama’s leading receiver last season was Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton. It was rough for Burton to begin the season, but he progressed as the season went along. He is expected to play a vital role in Alabama’s wide receiver room in 2023. Burton possesses the speed and size to excel in Tommy Rees’ offense during his senior season.

Despite missing almost the entire 2022 season, Justin Eboigbe still managed to make the Reese’s Senior Bowl watchlist. The fifth-year senior has been effective in the trenches for the Crimson Tide. He has 59 career tackles and two career sacks. The Georgia native is a player to keep a close eye on in 2023.

Trezmen Marshall transferred from Georgia to Alabama this offseason. Marshall is firmly in the mix to start at WILL linebacker alongside junior Deontae Lawson. He is someone that could surprise some people over the course of the season. Marshall is a physical linebacker that can run sideline to sideline and make plays.

Seth McLaughlin

Seth McLaughlin has been a staple of Alabama’s front for the last three seasons. He has played both the center and guard positions since arriving in Tuscaloosa. Although McLaughlin is not as large as some of the other linemen, he has proven to be effective as a run blocker and pass blocker.

One of Alabama’s tailbacks in 2023 will be senior Jase McClellan. There is a strong chance that McClellan is the head of the backfield as well. He is a one-cut back that has proven to be a home run threat every time he touches the football. It is no surprise to see that McClellan made this year’s Reese’s Senior Bowl watchlist.

One of the leaders in Alabama’s secondary has been safety/cornerback Malachi Moore. Ever since arriving on campus in 2020, Moore has made an impact. His versatility and playmaking abilities make him one of the more valuable players on Alabama’s roster. He has the potential to create a lot of value for himself during the season and at the Reese’s Senior Bowl as well.

Tim Smith Jr.

Tim Smith Jr. has always been a defensive lineman that stood out to me. He is a physically imposing defensive end who can stop the run and rush the passer. Smith Jr. will be a key presence along Alabama’s defensive line in 2023. He will finally have the opportunity to shine as he will likely be a starter on Alabama’s defense.

A player that has stayed the course and waited his turn is running back Roydell Williams. The Alabama native has performed well when his number has been called. Williams is a very physical runner who excels more so in the red zone than anywhere else. No. 5 will be called on a lot over the course of the season.

