10 Alabama players selected in latest seven round NFL mock draft

In just five days the 2022 NFL draft will get underway and the future stars of the NFL will take center stage. Life-long dreams will become a reality for some over the three-day event. For those not selected, the pain of disappointment will reign supreme.

With the draft just a few days away, NFL analysts are continuously updating their big boards and mock drafts as they give their educated guesses on how the draft may unfold.

Since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa, nobody has sent more players to the NFL than the Alabama Crimson Tide and the 2022 draft won’t be much different.

In the latest seven-round mock draft courtesy of NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, a total of 10 former members of the Crimson Tide are projected to be selected. Let’s take a look at the who and the where.

No. 6 Carolina Panthers | Evan Neal | OT

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

No. 18 Philadelphia Eagles | Jameson Williams | WR

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

No. 45 Baltimore Ravens | Christian Harris | LB

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

No. 66 Detroit Lions | John Metchie III | WR

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

No. 94 Tennessee Titans | Brian Robinson Jr. | RB

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 125 Miami Dolphins | Phidarian Mathis | DL

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

No. 133 Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Christopher Allen | EDGE

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

No. 144 Carolina Panthers | Jalyn Armour-Davis | CB

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 175 Los Angeles Rams | Josh Jobe | CB

Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images

No. 210 New England Patriots | Slade Bolden | WR

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire as we provide continuous coverage of the former Alabama players vying for a selection in the 2022 NFL draft.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1