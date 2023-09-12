10 Alabama players who should see more playing time in Week 3 matchup against USF

There have been some good things and some bad things that the Alabama football team has done throughout the first two weeks of the season.

Some of the biggest concerns have been the inconsistency at the quarterback position and the inability to effectively create a pass rush. Those two issues will need to be cleaned up moving forward. Alabama could be in for a long, long season ahead if not.

With that said Roll Tide Wire takes a closer look at 10 players that should see more playing time in Alabama’s Week 3 matchup against USF as the Crimson Tide looks to run the table in the remaining 10 games of the season.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

One of Alabama’s elite playmakers has seen limited action in the first two weeks of the season. Nonetheless, sophomore running back Jam Miller has played well given his ample opportunities. Miller is a well-balanced running back that can contribute to the rushing and passing game. With the current running backs being ineffective at times, the Crimson Tide could look toward Miller.

Antonio Kite

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Redshirt freshman Antonio Kite could be a defensive back that gets an opportunity in the secondary. Kite was a four-star athlete coming out of Anniston High School. He starred in football and basketball for the Bulldogs. Kite played in two games as a true freshman. That trend could change in 2023. Alabama’s secondary has had some trouble getting beat in man coverage. With Kite’s speed and ball skills, he could provide a different look for the Crimson Tide. His versatility also allows him to play cornerback, STAR, and safety. It would not surprise me to see Kite on the field in Week 3.

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The time has come for Alabama safety Kristian Story to see increased playing time. Story has played sparingly in the first two weeks of the season. During the spring, Story was competing for the starting free safety spot. That changed when Alabama landed UAB transfer safety Jaylen Key in the offseason. While Key has performed well in the secondary, Story could be a more reliable option in the future. Story is a senior and is more familiar with the expectations and standards at Alabama. He is a player that should see increased playing time moving forward.

Keanu Koht

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama fans were intrigued by how well redshirt sophomore Keanu Koht performed during this year’s A-Day game. Not to mention, Koht had a strong showing in Alabama’s Week 1 win against Middle Tennessee State. He recorded two tackles and one tackle for loss. In Week 2, Koht did not see any playing time. It is also worth noting that the Alabama pass rush was nonexistent. If defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is looking for a spark, he should look no further than Koht. Koht possesses great bend and athleticism at the EDGE position. He is able to effectively rush the passer and can contribute to stopping the run. Koht is an interesting player that Alabama should lean on moving forward.

Terrence Ferguson

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In Week 2, Alabama’s offensive line struggled in pass protection. The three linemen who stood out in terms of underperforming were Seth McLaughlin, Darrian Dalcourt, and Kadyn Proctor. Redshirt sophomore Terrence Ferguson should be given a shot at the guard position. He was competing for the starting spot during fall camp but lost out to Dalcourt. Now, Alabama could use a reliable option at right guard. Ferguson is the best option moving forward. He possesses the size and strength to be an impactful player at guard going down the stretch. Ferguson should see more playing time in the coming weeks.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The inconsistency at the quarterback position has become somewhat overwhelming. Through the first two weeks of the season, redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe has struggled with eliminating or minimizing costly mistakes. Alabama should give redshirt sophomore Tyler Buchner an opportunity in Week 3 against South Florida. Buchner is familiar with the nuances and game plans that are orchestrated by offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Buchner played for Rees at Notre Dame prior to transferring to Alabama. Now, the two are together and there are lingering concerns about the future at the quarterback position. While Buchner has played sparingly during his college career, he might be the best option moving forward. He has a strong arm and increased knowledge of the offense. That should bode well for Buchner if he is given a fair chance to compete for the starting quarterback job moving forward.

James Smith

Jake Crandall/ Advertiser-USA TODAY NETWORK

Freshman defensive lineman James Smith was a highly-touted prospect coming out of high school. He was considered to be one of the top defensive linemen in the country in the 2023 recruiting cycle. One of Alabama’s weaknesses in recent years has been its interior pass rush. Smith could provide a much-needed pass-rushing presence for the Crimson Tide.

He is listed at 6-foot-3 and 296 pounds. Rushing the passer is not Smith’s strong suit, so to speak. He would be more impactful in stopping the run. A defensive front consisting of Jaheim Oatis, Tim Keenan, and Smith would be pretty stout. Each of the three can effectively stop the run and make key contributions in rushing the passer.

Justice Haynes

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

If you recall, true freshman running back Justice Haynes was one of the standouts for the Alabama offense in the spring. Since then, Haynes suffered a minor injury that could have affected his position on the depth chart. He played in Week 1 against Middle Tennessee State but did not see action in Week 2 against Texas. Haynes has the potential to be an impactful player in Alabama’s offense. He has a good blend of size and speed. He can contribute as a rusher or pass-catcher. Alabama has been inconsistent with its rushing attack so far this season. Haynes could provide a boost if given the opportunity.

Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY NETWORK

One of Alabama’s top signees in the 2023 recruiting class was five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley. The Florida native has a freakish skillset at 6-foot-5 and 242 pounds. Keeley is a power rusher that can aid in stopping the run as well. Thus far, Alabama has struggled to create a pass rush. The defensive front has somewhat neutralized opposing teams’ rushing attack in the first two weeks. However, it is crucial that Alabama is able to effectively rush the passer. Keeley is an interesting player that could see playing time in the near future.

Yhonzae Pierre

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

One of the other elite edge rushers that Alabama signed in the 2023 recruiting class is Yhonzae Pierre. The native of Eufaula, Alabama burst onto the scene during his senior season. He was viewed as one of the quickest, twitchiest EDGE prospects in the country. To my knowledge, Pierre has not seen any playing time this season. That is subject to change in the future. Pierre is listed at 6-foot-3 and 223 pounds. He will likely need to put on some weight. Nonetheless, he can be productive enough to at least rush the passer.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire