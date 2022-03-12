10 Alabama players expected to be drafted in 2022 NFL Draft

It’s never a surprise when multiple Alabama players are drafted in the first round, and no one is shocked when former members of the Crimson Tide are selected all throughout the three-day annual event.

The upcoming 2022 NFL draft won’t follow a recent trend of being overloaded with Nick Saban products, even though there may be more than one.

There’s a chance the No. 1 overall pick is an Alabama guy, however, which may make up for the weaker draft class (sarcasm).

Pro Football Network recently released a full seven-round mock draft, which features 10 former Alabama players across almost every single round.

Rd. 1, No. 1 OVR: Evan Neal (OT) Jacksonville Jaguars

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Rd. 2, No. 35 OVR: Jameson Williams (WR) New York Jets

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Rd. 2, No. 49 OVR: John Metchie III (WR) New Orleans Saints

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Rd. 2, No. 51 OVR: Jalyn Armour-Davis (DB) Philadelphia Eagles

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rd. 3, No. 75 OVR: Christian Harris (LB) Denver Broncos

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rd. 3, No. 86 OVR: Phidarian Mathis (DL) Las Vegas Raiders

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Phidarian Mathis #48 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates following the College Football Playoff National Championship game win over the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Rd. 3, No. 100 OVR: Brian Robinson (RB) New Orleans Saints

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Rd. 6, No. 203 OVR: Christopher Allen (LB) Tennessee Titans

(Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP)

Rd. 7, No. 232 OVR: Slade Bolden (WR) Detroit Lions

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Rd. 7, No. 254 OVR: Josh Jobe (DB) Los Angeles Chargers

(AP Photo/John Amis)

