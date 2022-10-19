10 Alabama football players that should see more playing time in the weeks to come

Alabama has looked inconsistent at times this season. That goes for both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Certain position groups have shown strides of improvement while other spots have struggled down the stretch.

Everybody knows that talent isn’t a question. There has been an abundance of talent that has been recruited at each of the different position groups. That goes for both the offense and defense. As the season progresses, Alabama’s coaching staff will work to put players in the best position to be successful.

Through the first seven weeks, the team has had its share of highs and lows. Whatever the case may be, there is still plenty of time to fix the areas of concern and prevent these issues from re-occurring in the future.

There is always room for more playmakers and leaders. That is why Alabama’s depth could come into play throughout the course of the season. Today, Roll Tide Wire looks at 10 Crimson Tide players who should see more playing time in the near future.

Jamarion Miller

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The former four-star running back out of Tyler, Texas has run well in his spare playing time. However, he hasn’t seen quite enough playing time to make a difference in Alabama’s offense. His running style is reminiscent of Damien Harris. He runs relentlessly for his size and isn’t scared to hit the hole. Outside of running back Jahmyr Gibbs, there isn’t a clear-cut No. 2 running back. I think that Miller should see playing time sooner rather than later in Alabama’s backfield.

Christian Leary

Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

A wide receiver that could be utilized in more ways is Christian Leary. The promising playmaker hasn’t seen a lot of action since joining the team in 2021. Leary is dynamic in a multitude of ways. Last year, he was inserted as an emergency running back with injuries to Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams. Since then, he has just three receptions for 10 yards. I think it is time for Leary to see game action.

Earl Little Jr.

Emilee Smarr-USA TODAY NETWORK

One true freshman that hasn’t seen any playing time is Earl Little Jr. He sustained a shoulder injury prior to arriving in Tuscaloosa. However, he is now available to play. As Alabama has seen its share of struggles in the secondary, it wouldn’t hurt to get Little Jr. some valuable game experience.

Eli Ricks

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama’s secondary has had some trouble in recent games. One particular player that could improve the overall play on the back end is LSU transfer, Eli Ricks. The junior was originally slated to play a key role alongside cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. However, that hasn’t panned out up to this point. It wouldn’t be surprising if Ricks sees the field more than usual in Week 8 and so forth. He was a starter in Baton Rouge and played well leading up to this injury with the Tigers.

Elijah Pritchett

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

After missing several games due to a torn pectoral muscle, offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett is available to play. The native of Columbus, Georgia is a massive specimen at 6-foot-6, 300 pounds. Given Alabama’s issues protecting Bryce Young, it could be beneficial for Pritchett to see some game action at either tackle or guard. I would not be surprised to see him competing for a spot along the offensive front down the stretch.

Kristian Story

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

I think it is safe to say that safety Kristian Story has more than waited his turn. Story is a junior and is limited in game action because of being behind safety Jordan Battle on the depth chart. However, he could transition to playing alongside Battle if the woes continue at the other safety position. He was once a quarterback in high school, so his understanding of opposing teams’ offense is an advantage. Safeties are “quarterbacks” of the defense and Story can strengthen the Tide’s secondary if given the chance.

Aaron Anderson

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

After suffering a knee injury in fall practices, true freshman Aaron Anderson has returned to practice. The Louisiana native reportedly had a good spring and hauled in two catches in the Tide’s A-Day game back in April. Although the Tide plays a variety of different wide receivers, Anderson can add to that group with his speed. The former track star can create separation and make plays in open space. The Tide’s offense should look to add him to their nucleus of playmakers.

Tyler Harrell

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

There was a lot of hype circulating after Louisville transfer wide receiver Tyler Harrell announced his decision to transfer to Alabama. However, nothing has come out of all of the hype at this point. Although Harrell was recovering from a foot injury early on in the season, he now appears to be a full-go. He has yet to see any game action. The offensive coaching staff could soon look to see if the Harrell hype is real.

Jah-Marien Latham

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It has been evident that the Tide could use some reinforcements along the defensive line. Moreover, the interior could utilize more pass rushers. One of the players that could assist is redshirt-sophomore Jah-Marien Latham. Despite not having much playing experience, he was once ranked as the No. 18 defensive lineman in the country, according to 247Sports. Latham has the size and has been around enough to know that the standards are high for the Alabama defensive line. He could very well work his way into the mix at the defensive tackle position.

Jeremiah Alexander

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama may have a hidden gem at outside linebacker. That is true freshman Jeremiah Alexander. The Alabama native was regarded as the No. 1 player in the state in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports. In his senior season at Thompson High School, he tallied 116 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. Not to mention, he did that at the highest level of classification in the state — 7A. Alexander has been overshadowed by the likes of Will Anderson, Dallas Turner, and Chris Braswell. However, his skill set could also be implemented in different ways and in different packages in Pete Golding’s defense.

