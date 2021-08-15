10 AFC South stories from last week for Titans fans to know

As we continue our march towards the regular season, which will begin on Sept. 12 for the Tennessee Titans, we’re taking our latest trip around the AFC South to see what the team’s rivals, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, are up to.

Three AFC South teams were in action for their preseason debut last week. Tennessee took the field first on Friday, and Houston and Jacksonville on Saturday. Meanwhile, Indianapolis will take the field for the first time on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Like the Titans, the Texans emerged victorious in their Preseason Week 1 contest against the Green Bay Packers, 26-7, while the Jaguars fell to the Cleveland Browns, 23-13.

In this week’s look around the division, we cover the Texans’ attempt to stifle their media, the Jags playing coy about their quarterback situation, and an injury update on a few key players for the Colts.

Check out those headlines and more below.

Colts sign GM Chris Ballard, HC Frank Reich to extensions

AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File

The Colts have decided to keep their general manager, Chris Ballard, and head coach, Frank Reich, around for the long haul. Indianapolis inked Ballard and Reich to contract extensions this past week. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports that the new deals will keep them in Indy through the 2026 season. Read more here.

Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson trending toward Week 1 return

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Colts got a bit of good news about two of their key offensive players, as ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported that quarterback Carson Wentz and guard Quenton Nelson are trending toward playing in Week 1. https://twitter.com/mortreport/status/1425440749156503562 Read more here.

Colts' Jacob Eason to start preseason opener vs. Panthers

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Colts will hit the field for their preseason opener on Sunday afternoon against the Panthers, and in it the team will deploy 2020 fourth-round pick, Jacob Eason, as the starter. Indy's 2021 sixth-round pick and fellow signal-caller, Sam Ehlinger, will also see reps. Both quarterbacks are vying for the backup job behind Wentz, which could temporarily be a starting job if the veteran quarterback doesn't return from injury in time for Week 1. Read more here.

Story continues

Colts are above 75% vaccination rate

Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

Because of the disadvantage less vaccinated teams will have in 2021, the Colts' vaccination rate has been a hot-button topic this offseason, with the team having among the lowest rates in the NFL previously. But the Colts are slowly working their way up, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed that all 32 teams now sit at 75 percent vaccination rate or higher, which is a bump up for the Colts. https://twitter.com/JFowlerESPN/status/1426512651182612481 Read more here.

Report: Texans tried to end training camp media access early

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Chronicle's John McClain reports that the Texans attempted to end training camp media access early and were looking to move to the regular season routine, where media can only watch portions of practice. However, the league denied Houston's request, ruling in favor of the media and allowing them to continue to cover training camp practices as normal. Read more here.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson asks: 'Why y'all always filming me everyday?'

AP Photo/Justin Rex

Disgruntled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was walking off the field at practice last week when he asked reporters why they always film him. "Why are y'all always filming me every day? It's the same (expletive)," said Watson. https://twitter.com/AaronWilson_NFL/status/1425822612261834752 Well, considering he's in a standoff with the team about being traded but is in practice anyway, and with him facing civil lawsuits from over 20 women accusing him of sexual misconduct, we'd say the answer is rather obvious. Read more here.

Davis Mills steadies Texans to 26-7 win over the Packers

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans opened their preseason on Friday night with a 26-7 victory over the Packers. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills completed 11-of-22 passes for 112 yards and one interception. Projected starter Tyrod Taylor went 4-of-4 for 40 yards in the lone drive he played. Of course, Deshaun Watson did not suit up.

“The positive takeaway is we did get a touchdown with one of the drives, but the negative is that when we get in the red zone, we’ve got to have touchdowns,” Texans head coach David Culley said. “We can’t have field goals and we can’t have turnovers. That’s not good football, and eventually in the long run, that will come back and haunt you.”

Read more here.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer remains cryptic about QB competition

AP Photo/John Raoux

Ahead of the Jags' preseason opener, head coach Urban Meyer refused to name quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the team's starter for Week 1 of the 2021 campaign. “Is there really a chance? I think we’ll answer that as we get closer,” he said when asked if there was a chance Lawrence wouldn't be the starter in the regular season opener. Lawrence's competition, quarterback Gardner Minshew, drew plenty of praise from his head coach. “He’s earned my respect. I love that guy,” Meyer said, via NFL.com. “He’s a warrior, competitor. He’s a fighter. I told him that. I just got great respect for Minshew. He brings it every day, every day.” We'd be shocked if Lawrence isn't under center against the Texans in Week 1. Read more here.

Jaguars trade LB Joe Schobert to Steelers

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville pulled off a trade last week, sending linebacker Joe Schobert to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jags will receive late-round draft compensation for the veteran linebacker, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Read more here.

Instant analysis of Jags' preseason opening loss to Cleveland

AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Jaguars Wire's Tyler Nettuno breaks down the Jags' preseason debut, which saw the team lose to the Browns, 23-13. Lawrence started the contest, finishing 6-of-9 for 71 yards, with his biggest play coming on a connection to wide receiver Marvin Jones that went for 35 yards. https://twitter.com/nflnetwork/status/1426690841431613441 Read more here.

