10 AFC East stories from last week for Bills fans to know

The Bills are fresh off back-to-back meetings against divisional foes in the New York Jets and New England Patriots, respectively. Some news about the AFC East you might have already heard.

But NFL news never sleeps… and the NFL trade deadline just came and went.

You’re probably all on top of the latest news surrounding the Bills and we hope Bills Wire helped you get there. But let us keep you up to date with the Bills news, just outside the Bills’ realm.

Here are 10 stories from the division over the last week for Bills fans to know, starting with a quick Week 8 game recap for each team: