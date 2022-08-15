10 49ers out of practice following preseason opener

The 49ers had a light practice in their first action since Friday’s preseason opener. Despite a padless day they had eight players sitting out the session according to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

This is the point of the preseason where injuries start cropping up. Pushing players back into action at this point could jeopardize their Week 1 status, so San Francisco will likely keep some players out longer than usual to ensure they’re fully healthy.

Among the players who did suit up for the 49ers on Sunday were defensive linemen Drake Jackson and Hassan Ridgeway. Jackson left Friday’s game vs. the Packers with a shoulder injury that turned out to just be a stinger. Ridgeway strained his quad the first week of camp and made his first appearance in practice since the injury.

Here’s who didn’t participate:

RB Elijah Mitchell (hamstring)

Mitchell was also out of Friday’s game with a hamstring strain. He’ll miss at least the second preseason game vs. the Vikings, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the team holds him out until the regular season begins.

CB Charvarius Ward (hamstring)

Ward strained his hamstring in the week leading up to the preseason opener. He may not have played in any exhibition games anyway, so the team surely won’t rush their top cornerback back onto the field. He’s another player we may not see until after preseason games are over.

DL Arik Armstead (knee)

Armstead sprained his MCL the first week of camp. He was expected to be out a couple weeks. Shanahan on Saturday indicated he could conceivably come back right away, but the team isn’t in a rush to get such an important player back for the preseason. If he practices again it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the team wait until after their joint practices with the Vikings.

OL Jaylon Moore (lower leg strain)

Moore is still out with an injury he suffered in the first week of padded practices. Shanahan in early August indicated Moore’s return could be imminent, but he’s still not suiting up with the second preseason game looming.

WR Danny Gray (hip, back)

There’s nothing too alarming here. Shanahan said the team would hold Gray out with some back and hip soreness after his first professional game. The good news for the 49ers and their rookie wide receiver is Gray should return for joint practices in Minnesota.

OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring)

Brunskill’s chances to start on the 49ers’ offensive line might’ve been derailed when he suffered a hamstring strain in the preseason opener. Shanahan said it’ll be a few weeks before he returns to action, so Week 1 could be on the table, but if not it’ll be Jake Brendel at center for San Francisco in Chicago.

RT Mike McGlinchey (knee)

There’s a sliver of good news in the bad news that McGlinchey is dealing with some irritation in his knee. Shanahan said that while McGlinchey did have some irritation, there’s nothing wrong with the surgically repaired areas of his leg following last year’s quad injury. This is another scenario where the team will take extra precaution to ensure he can play in the opener.

CB Dontae Johnson (ribs)

The most significant injury for the 49ers in their preseason opener came when Johnson took a knee to the ribs and fractured cartilage. He’s week-to-week per Shanahan so his absence was expected.

CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring)

Moseley wasn’t expected to be out long when he strained his hamstring in the lead-up to Friday’s game. One week was the original timeline for his return, but the team may be waiting for padded practices to bring him back.

LB Curtis Robinson (groin)

Robinson was another player to go down in the preseason opener. He’s dealing with a groin strain that Shanahan said will keep him out a week. Robinson is on the outside looking in at a roster spot, so he could be a player the club gets back into action as soon as possible to give him a chance to compete for a job.

