10 2023 NFL Draft targets at pick 74 after Elijah Moore trade

The Cleveland Browns made a significant upgrade to their wide receiver room, landing wide receiver Elijah Moore from the New York Jets for just a pick swap in the 2023 NFL Draft.

And after landing Moore, the Browns slid back to the 74th overall pick in the draft from the 42nd overall pick (equivalent to the value of a mid-fourth rounder). However, by upgrading every major hole on their roster in this NFL free agency period, they have put themselves in a position to enter the draft with a legitimate “best player available” mindset.

Who could still be on the board for the Browns after falling back 32 picks? We highlight ten names to keep tabs on in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Wisconsin EDGE Nick Herbig

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

After landing Ogbonnia Okoronkwo in free agency, the Browns now have their starter opposite Myles Garrett. They still have 2022 third rounder Alex Wright in the rotation as well, but if they are looking for a pure sub-package pass rushing specialist, Nick Herbig is their guy.

Ultra-productive and flexible out of the University of Wisconsin, Herbig has the potential to be a valuable piece on third downs and obvious passing situations. Despite being a bit of a tweener at the position, Herbig is worth pounding the table for.

Florida State S Jammie Robinson

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

With the addition of Juan Thornhill in free agency, the Browns found a true post safety to cover ground with range in Schwartz’s heavy Cover-3/Cover-1 scheme. However, with Ronnie Harrison also departing, the Browns need a versatile safety who can play in the box as well as over the top. Florida State’s Jammie Robinson can do both, while also being able to stick receivers in the slot as well.

South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft

The Browns signed Jordan Akins to a two-year deal, and still owe young tight end David Njoku guaranteed money for one more year as well as he comes off of a breakout season. However, if they look to add another weapon at the tight end position, South Dakota State’s Tucker Kraft is the answer.

He can play in the slot, scrap in-line, and is not afraid to play H-back and lead block in the run game either. The end is clearly near for Harrison Bryant anyway, but this would be a dagger to his hopes of keeping a roster spot.

Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Even after adding Moore and veteran Marquise Goodwin, if the best player on the board is a wide receiver the Browns could still pull the trigger. And if Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims is on the board he may just be the best player available for the Browns to nab. With Goodwin on a one-year deal, Mims is the perfect long-term deep threat and potential crafty slot to round out the wide receiver room for the Browns.

Florida DT Gervon Dexter

[Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

There are fewer purely explosive defensive tackles in the 2023 NFL Draft than Florida’s Gervon Dexter. His consistency, motor, and pass rush plan, however, fall way behind his traits. This could cause Dexter to fall into the third line (similar to Perrion Winfrey falling to the fourth a year ago), and if he does the 74th pick may be the range the Browns would feel comfortable taking a player with a high ceiling, but also a low floor.

Tulane LB Dorian Williams

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns did not upgrade at the linebacker position in free agency, but instead, they re-signed two consistent players in Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki. This means they could draft a young and athletic option to learn for a year under the best leader in the locker room in Walker Jr. before taking over the reins. Tulane’s Dorian Williams is that guy in this year’s draft class.

Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

We have already covered one pass rusher in Herbig, but if the Browns look for more of a traditional big end to add depth to their room, Auburn’s Derick Hall would be a great fit. He is one of the more explosive players in the draft and possesses heavy hands to set a strong edge and get into the chest of the man across from him. While Hall is not a nuanced pass rusher, he can be a consistent pocket pusher on passing downs and a strong run defender when in the game as a rotational player.

Utah CB Clark Phillips III

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Clark Phillips III did not test extraordinarily well at the NFL Scouting Combine, but his tape out of the University of Utah is phenomenal. He is a ball hawk, scrappy and sticky in man coverage, and plays faster on the field than he tested at the combine. And as the Browns begin looking for a new nickel, the scrappy Phillips may just be the man for the job.

USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu

Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns did a great job upgrading their defensive line with Tomlinson and Okoronkwo. Even adding Hill and Hurst to compete for roster spots in the bottom of the room, there is room for a versatile player who can play on the edge and inside. This could be their plan for Wright, but if they are set on adding another versatile player in the draft, USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu is their guy.

Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Scott is a top-40 talent in this year’s draft class. With explosive long speed, slippery after the catch, and the throttle to control his speed and manipulate defensive backs, Scott’s skillset is refined as he comes out of the University of Cincinnati. However, coming from a Group-of-Five school, the NFL could be lower on Scott in a weak wide receiver class than internet scouts are.

If he falls to pick 74, the Browns must sprint their card in to draft the hometown kid.

