Ahead of the NFL Divisional playoff matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks, Sportsline released their prediction for the game.

After simulating the game 10,000 times in the Sportsline Projection Mode, the average outcome was a Packers win, 25-22.

The three-point margin of victory, however, indicates there may be value taking the Seahawks to cover the four-point spread. The average point total would push the 47-point over/under in most Vegas sportsbooks.

As for the projected statistics, Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson on averages throws for 252 yards, 1.6 touchdowns, and 0.74 interceptions. Running back Marshawn Lynch runs for 52 yards and 0.46 touchdowns with wide receiver DK Metcalf catching 4.3 passes for 77 yards and 0.50 touchdowns.

From the opposing sideline, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws for 253 yards, 1.7 touchdowns, and 0.36 interceptions. Running back Aaron Jones rushes for 74 yards and 0.89 touchdowns while wide receiver Davante Adams catches 6.4 passes for 78 yards and 0.54 touchdowns.

After 10,000 simulations, here's the outcome of the Seahawks-Packers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest