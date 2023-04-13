1 WR prospect for Colts in each round of NFL draft

The Indianapolis Colts are just over two weeks away from the start of the 2023 NFL draft where they’ll be looking to add talent and depth to the roster.

While all of the talk has been surrounding the quarterback position this offseason, the Colts have a need to add talent to the wide receiver position as well.

They saw Parris Campbell sign a one-year deal with the New York Giants in free agency, and they replaced him with free agent Isaiah McKenzie. The Colts also brought back Ashton Dulin on a two-year deal.

Still, the Colts could use some depth, competition and upside at the WR3 position. With Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce on the outside, a vertical threat from the slot would be an ideal addition.

We’ll be tracking the Colts’ reported interest in the 2023 draft class so be sure to keep up with latest updates via our tracker.

Here’s a look at one wide receiver prospect who fits the Colts in each round of the draft:

Round 1

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Best prospect fit: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Selections in this round (1): No. 4

No, the Colts should not use the No. 4 pick on any wide receiver in this class. However, in the slim chance they trade back, the position maybe gets a bump up. Though there would be more pressing needs, Smith-Njigba would look fantastic in Shane Steichen’s offense.

Though he doesn’t have burning top-end speed, Smith-Njigba has elite short-area quickness and change-of-direction skills. He’s strong and elusive after the catch while showcasing nuanced route running. He’d be an incredible weapon out of the slot with Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce on the outside.

However, this scenario is less likely to happen than the Colts passing on a quarterback prospect at No. 4.

Round 2

Syndication: The Enquirer

Best prospect fit: Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Selections in this round (1): No. 35

I wouldn’t argue with anyone who would put Zay Flowers here, but there’s an equal chance he’s selected in the first round. Though taking Scott would be perceived as a reach, we know the Colts aren’t hamstrung by projected draft capital. If they like a player within their range of picks, they have no problem taking him.

The Colts have shown plenty of interest in Scott throughout the pre-draft process, and he’s an excellent fit for Steichen’s offense. He could thrive out of the slot with his 4.4 speed even if he’s undersized at 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds. There are shades of T.Y. Hilton in his game when it comes to speed and suddenness. He also can contribute on special teams and has a history working with new coordinator Brian Mason during their time at Cincinnati.

Round 3

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Best prospect fit: Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Selections in this round (1): No. 79

Mingo has been a popular selection in mock drafts for the Colts because he’s exactly the type of wide receiver prospect Chris Ballard likes to target. He has size, YAC ability and is a strong run blocker. Mingo projects as a big slot type in the NFL, which would work perfectly in Steichen’s offense considering the need the Colts have in that area. He’s an explosive player who is physical with the ball in his hands after the catch. Mingo is an ideal Day 2 pick when considering value and need.

Round 4

Syndication: HawkCentral

Best prospect fit: Trey Palmer, Nebraska

Selections in this round (1): No. 106

Though Palmer is pretty raw when it comes to the nuances of route running, he brings elite track speed to the position after posting a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. He projects best as a vertical slot receiver who needs to continue developing skills in catching the ball away from his body. He can contribute on special teams as a return man while battling for a depth role in the offense as a vertical weapon.

Round 5

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Best prospect fit: Parker Washington, Penn State

Selections in this round (3): Nos. 138, 162, 176

Despite being only 5-foot-9, Washington’s 29.3 BMI is one of the highest in the draft class so he’s a stout prospect. He may not be the most explosive athlete, but he’s known for his physicality, toughness and instincts with the ball in his hands. He can be a strong YAC target out of the slot, and he brings the exact type of work ethic the Colts want to see. He also has experience working punt returns so there is special teams upside to his game.

Round 6

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Colts currently don’t have a pick in the sixth round of the draft.

Round 7

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Best prospect fit: Jalen Wayne, South Alabama

Selections in this round (2): Nos. 221, 326

A Senior Bowl participant, Wayne has some legendary blood pumping through his veins. His uncle is none other than Colts legend and current wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne. Jalen brings good size and speed to the position at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds with a 4.51 40-yard dash. He has long arms for a wideout and brings the competitive edge the Colts love to see. Wayne is physical after the catch but won’t be a burner. If there’s anyone who wants to get the most out of him, it will be his uncle.

