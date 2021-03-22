1 week into free agency, what happens next for Ryan Kerrigan?

Now a free agent, what happens next for Ryan Kerrigan? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ryan Kerrigan took over the all-time top spot on the Washington Football Team's sack list last season, right around the same time Chase Young and Montez Sweat took over as the starting pass rushers.

In 10 seasons in Washington, Kerrigan has been named a Pro Bowler four times. He's racked up 95.5 sacks and for the bulk of his NFL career he's been one of the most durable defensive linemen in the league. He didn't miss a game for eight years.

Still, now, one week into free agency for the 2021 season, Kerrigan is unsigned.

There's talk that Washington could want him back. He's the perfect teammate and a very hard worker. Young spoke often about how important his relationship with "RK" was during his rookie season and how the duo would often eat meals together in the team's cafeteria.

Cash has rolled out during the first week of free agency, but now there will probably be a lull in the market.

Kerrigan is 33 years old and among a group of veteran pass rushers available, along with names like Carlos Dunlap, Everson Griffen and Justin Houston.

Washington will have a need at pass rusher, with Kerrigan and Ryan Anderson both free agents. Much will depend on price, and it seems possible Kerrigan could end up with a one-year deal as players deal with a depressed salary cap in 2021 before an expected explosion in cash next year.

Another possible landing spot for Kerrigan could be Green Bay.

He's got extensive experience with the Packers coaching staff: Head coach Matt LaFleur worked in Washington as did defensive coordinator Joe Barry and linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti.

Keep the Colts, the Rams and 49ers in mind too.

Kerrigan is an Indiana native, and with Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan coaching in L.A. and San Francisco respectively, there are strong ties.

An important thing to remember in all of this is that Kerrigan made plays last season in a limited role. He finished the year with 5.5 sacks. He can help a team, and likely on a one-year incentive-laden deal, he might be able to help a lot.

The second wave of free agency is coming, if not here already, and Kerrigan could be a player that gets some market traction.