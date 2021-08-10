UPDATE 1-WarnerMedia in talks to sell its tabloid TMZ to Fox - The Information

(Adds background)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - AT&T's WarnerMedia is in talks to sell its tabloid TMZ to Fox Corp, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the situation.

The potential deal is aimed at slimming down WarnerMedia's collection of businesses, the report added.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Launched in 2005, TMZ – short for "Thirty Mile Zone – rose to prominence after it broke several entertaiment news including the breakup of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's marriage.

Earlier on Monday, Sony Corp closed its acquisition of animation business Crunchyroll, part of AT&T's WarnerMedia segment. It was first announced in December.

Last week, AT&T said that its satellite television provider, DirecTV, will become a standalone video business as part of a deal between the wireless service provider and buyout firm TPG Capital. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shailesh Kuber)