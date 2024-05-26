(1) Vols win rematch against (8) Vandy; earn spot in SEC Championship

HOOVER, Ala. (WJHL) – Top-seeded Tennessee found it way past Vanderbilt, 6-4, on Saturday to exercise some early-week demons and punch a ticket to the SEC Championship game.

There was no scoring in this Volunteer State showdown until the fourth inning, as Hunter Ensley scored on a throwing error, making it a 1-0 ball game. Cannon Peebles used the sacrifice fly to extend the lead later in the inning, 2-0.

Braden Holcomb leveled the contest in the fifth inning with one swing of the bat. His two-run homer to left field off Zander Sechrist re-tied the game, 2-2.

Dalton Bargo earned back the lead for the Vols in the sixth inning on another sacrifice fly. But, Christian Moore did the heavy damage with a two-run home run later in the frame, stretching the Tennessee lead, 5-2.

Peebles scored on a wild pitch in the eighth to give UT its largest lead, 6-2. The Commodores got a pair of sac flys late in the contest, but couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Sechrist grabbed the win on the mound for Tennessee, pitching 6.0 innings and allowing just two runs, while striking out five batters.

The Vols (49-11) will meet (11) LSU in the SEC Championship game on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET.

