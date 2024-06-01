(1) Vols triumph over Northern Kentucky to open NCAA Regional play

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Top-seeded Tennessee took it to Northern Kentucky in the first game of NCAA Regional play on Friday night, 9-3.

The Norse struck the first blow, however, as Cleary Simpson sent the third pitch of the night over the right field fence. UT’s starter, Chris Stamos, lasted just 0.1 innings, while allowing a pair of hits and the homer.

The Big Orange evened the score in the second, as Reese Chapman slice a single into left field. The ball bounced away from the left fielder, allowing Kavares Tears to score.

The Vols added to the lead in the third frame, as Tears drew a bases-loaded walk, giving the home team its first lead, 2-1. Dean Curley used a sacrifice fly in the next at-bat to stretch the Tennessee lead, 3-1.

Billy Amick landed a big blow in the fourth, as he blasted a three-run home run to center field, doubling the Vols’ score, 6-1.

A solo homer and an RBI groundout over the next two innings brought UNK back to within 6-3. But, Hunter Ensley gave his squad some insurance with a solo shot in the seventh, pushing the lead to 7-3.

Dylan Dreiling added a two-run blast for good measure in the eighth, as the ball just squeaked over the right field fence for a 9-3 edge.

Johnson City native Kirby Connell pitched the final 2.0 innings of the evening, allowing no hits and striking out a pair of batters.

AJ Causey did the heavy lifting on the mound Friday, tying a career-high with 6.2 innings pitched. He allowed just two runs on four hits, while striking out nine batters in the win.

Tennessee will face (3) Indiana in a winner’s bracket contest at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

