(1) Vols survive (11) LSU to win second SEC tournament crown in last three seasons

HOOVER, Ala. (WJHL) – When the week in Hoover began with a nine-run loss to Vanderbilt, there were, perhaps, some doubts that formed about Tennessee’s ability to win another SEC tournament title.

The Big Orange put those doubts to bed, prevailing over (11) LSU on Sunday, 4-3, to win the school’s second conference tournament championship in the last three seasons.

ETSU eliminates Bears before falling to Wofford in SoCon semifinals

Jared Jones got the Tigers off on the right foot in the first inning, crushing a solo homer to left field. But, engaging in a game of home run derby with UT is dangerous.

In the third, Billy Amick returned the favor with a three-run shot to put the Vols ahead, 3-1. Hunter Ensley’s RBI single added some insurance in the seventh, stretching the lead to 4-1.

During the middle innings, Dylan Loy (2-0) was solid on the mound for Tennessee. He hurled 4.2 innings of relief, allowing no runs on just two hits, while striking out five batters.

Tri-Cities native Kirby Connell was cruising in the late innings, until allowing his first hit in the ninth, a double by Hayden Travinski.

It was the first of back-to-back LSU doubles, the second of which cut the deficit to 4-2. Mac Bingham stepped up to the plate with the Tigers fans buzzing, and further sent them into a frenzy with a hot shot to third.

The ball squeaked under the glove of Amick, allowing Milam to score and draw the Bayou Bengals to within 4-3.

But, Aaron Combs settled in and struck out the final two batters to secure the victory and his fifth save of the season.

Tennessee learns its seeding in the NCAA Baseball Championships during the selection show on Monday at 12 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.