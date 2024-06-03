(1) Vols secure spot in NCAA Super Regional with record-breaking performance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee advanced to its fourth-consecutive NCAA Super Regional with a dominant win over (2) Southern Miss on Sunday night, 12-3.

The Big Orange mashed five home runs in the victory, the fifth of which set a new single-season program record. Knoxville native Cal Stark lifted a three-run shot into the East Tennessee night for the team’s 159th long ball of the year. The previous record of 158 was set by the 2022 Vols squad.

Dobbs shares excitement for San Francisco reunion with Jennings

Hunter Ensley started the scoring in the Regional Final with an RBI single in the second inning. But, Southern Miss tied things back up, 1-1, when Blake Burke accidentally fired a ball to second base that bounced off a sliding runner.

Stark hit his first homer of the day in the fifth frame, a solo job that gave Tennessee a slight 2-1 edge.

Ozzie Pratt, however, would put the visitors out in front with a solidly-hit 2-RBI double to the gap in right center field.

It spelled the end of the night for Vols’ starter Zander Sechrist. He went 4.2 innings, despite being hit by a line drive in the fourth inning. The lefty allowed three runs, none of them earned, on four hits.

The Big Orange rallied with a single swing of the bat in the sixth inning. Kavares Tears ripped a three-run homer to right field, catapulting UT back in front, 5-3. Christian Moore would add an RBI groundout before the inning was through to make it 6-3.

The display of power continued in the seventh, as Dylan Dreiling and Dean Curley each hit home runs, stretching the lead to 9-3.

Stark’s record-setting blast in the ninth rounded out the scoring.

Nate Snead pitched the final 4.1 innings for Tennessee, allowing just three hits and striking out three batters .

The Vols will host either (16) East Carolina or Evansville in the NCAA Super Regional next weekend. The Pirates and Purple Aces will play a winner-take-all game on Monday night in Greenville, North Carolina.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.