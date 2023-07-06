1 veteran on roster bubble at each position group for 49ers

The 49ers have some interesting decisions to make with their roster construction this year. They may have to try and thread the needle between keeping rookies for long-term purposes and keeping veterans who they’re more confident in contributing to a potential Super Bowl run.

Despite the fact they’ll lean heavily on veterans – no rookies figure to start this season outside of kicker Jake Moody – there are a handful of veterans who sit firmly on the roster bubble going into camp.

Lets take a look at the vets who enter training camp on the bubble for the 53-man roster:

Allen is likely the odd man out at QB with Brock Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold all ahead of him on the depth chart. His status may ride entirely on health/availability of the other three QBs.

Davis-Price will have to show one of two things in camp this year. He’ll either need to prove his value on offense or dramatically improve his ability to contribute on special teams. There’s a chance he follows the same path as 2021 third-round running back Trey Sermon and exits after only one season with the club.

Fullback: N/A

Kyle Juszczyk is the only veteran on the roster at the position and he’s as far off the roster bubble as a player can be.

Wide receiver: WR Danny Gray

Gray is in a similar spot to Davis-Price where he’ll need to have a big camp to work his way onto the roster. The 49ers have seventh-round pick Ronnie Bell in the mix, as well as veterans Willie Snead and Chris Conley. If the 49ers only keep five WRs, Gray will need to show he can contribute on game days.

Tight end: Ross Dwelley

Dwelley has been a mainstay for the 49ers since arriving in 2018 as an undrafted rookie. His playing time has dipped though and he’s yet to show marked improvement as a pass catcher. With two draft picks also vying for roster spots, Dwelley has a steep hill to climb to keep his spot on the team.

Offensive line: Matt Pryor

Pryor is perhaps the only real competition for Colton McKivitz at right tackle, but he’s no shoo-in to make the roster. He does have 60 games with 24 starts under his belt in the NFL, including time at tackle and guard. That versatility could help, but he’ll have to prove more valuable than 2021 draft pick Jaylon Moore as a swing tackle option.

Defensive line: Javon Kinlaw

Kinlaw could quickly come off the roster bubble if he’s healthy. He’s immensely talented and a full training camp would put him in position to breakout in the regular season. Staying on the field has been a problem for him throughout his three-year career though. If he has to start taking extended time off during camp where the team isn’t confident he’s ready to play to start the regular season, they may cut ties with their first-round pick from 2020 and go with a different veteran instead.

Flannigan-Fowles has plenty of familiarity with the 49ers’ defense which may boost his value to new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks. He’s also a reliable special teams player. However, in a crowded LB room that features a pair of 2023 draft picks, Flannigan-Fowles may need to win the starting Sam LB job to stay on the team since there are younger options to take on his special teams role.

The 49ers would love to see Thomas bounce back this year. He went from starting playoff games as a rookie in 2021 to not getting any real time as a reserve last year. If he can play well and offer quality depth, the team would take it at a position where they need better quality down the roster. If he doesn’t play well though his roster spot could be taken by a player San Francisco is more confident in short and long-term.

There’s a real chance Hartsfield has a spot carved out in Wilks’ defense already. The 49ers’ new DC coached the super versatile Hartsfield last year in Carolina, so that familiarity should help his chances. However, there are two starters locked in already and No. 87 overall pick Ji’Ayir Brown in the mix as a possible third safety. George Odum is the team’s top special teams player, so it looks like the four safeties are pretty set. Hartsfield will need to flash big-time value as a chess piece for Wilks to take a roster spot.

Specialists: K Zane Gonzalez

Gonzalez is probably just outside the roster bubble more than he’s on it. Third-round pick Jake Moody figures to be the starting kicker barring a total meltdown.

