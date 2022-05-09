1 veteran player on roster bubble at each position group for the Eagles

The Eagles have entered week three of the offseason workout program and as the organization works towards training camp, the roster has grown exponentially and several veterans could be on the bubble.

With a massive undrafted free agent class, several talented players wanted unselecting, setting up the scenario where Philadelphia fills their roster with cheap, and valuable talent without guarantees.

The quarterback, wide receiver, defensive tackle and cornerback positions offer several intriguing camp battles and we’ve highlighted one veteran player at each position who could be the odd man out.

QB -- Reid Sinnett

Gardner Minshew is a proven backup and a valuable insurance policy needed for any playoff team with aspirations of making a deep run.

Sinnett is a talented prospect, but the third-year signal-caller will likely get passed over rocket-armed undrafted free agent, Carson Strong.

RB -- Jason Huntley

Huntley is stuck behind three talented running backs and undrafted free agent Kennedy Brooks offers the size and running power of a Jordan Howard.

WR -- Jalen Reagor

Reagor could be the odd man out because Philadelphia now has a handful of players that do the same things well.

The Eagles signed Devon Allen and Britain Covey to handle duties in the return game, while Zach Pascal and A.J. Brown make the numbers crunch even tighter for the former first-round pick.

Philadelphia now has 10 wide receivers on the roster and Reagor is the third highest player at the position.

TE -- Noah Togiai

The knee-jerk reaction would be to place J.J. Arcega-Whiteside’s name on the list, but even with the position switch, the former second-round pick is an established blocker and knows the system.

Togiai is a former undrafted free agent and will likely be the odd man out unless rookie Grant Calcaterra simply can’t play.

OT -- Brett Toth

Solid left tackles are hard to find and Dillard will stay on the roster because a 17-game NFL season could cost Jordan Mailata a game or two.

Le’Raven Clark can play both tackle positions, and with Jack Driscoll returning, Toth could be out.

IOL -- Sua Opeta

Opeta is entering year-3 and guards like Kayode Awosika and Jack Driscoll offer more promise as backups behind Landon Dickerson and Isaac Seumalo.

C -- Jack Anderson

If Cam Jurgens is truly the future at the center position then Anderson could be the odd man out with a definitely log jam of talent at guard.

DE -- Tarron Jackson

Jackson is a second-year player and not necessarily a veteran, but Philadelphia is exploring the option of having more pass rush production from the linebacker position in Jonathan Gannon’s hybrid system.

With the Eagles expected to play a ton of 3-4 schemes and looks, Ali Yayad and Kyron Johnson could eliminate the need for a fifth pass rusher at the defensive end.

DT -- Marlon Tuipulotu

The former USC Trojans defensive tackle makes the list because Howie Roseman wouldn’t have given guaranteed money to Noah Elliss if he felt Tuipulotu was the answer at wrecking the pocket.

Edge Rusher/SAM LB -- Joe Ostman

Davion Taylor and Kyzir White will battle at the WILL linebacker spot, and the former Chargers linebacker could see time at middle linebacker in certain schemes.

Haason Reddick will rush from the SAM, WILL, and defensive end position.

With Nakobe Dean now on the roster, the linebacker rpositions get even murkier for guys like Joe Ostman.

CB -- Craig James

Philadelphia has 11 cornerbacks on the roster and James flourishes only as a special teams player.

Andre Chachere and Zech McPhearson have also flourished in special teams roles, making a roster spot difficult for James.

Slot CB -- Josiah Scott

Avonte Maddox is the guy in the slot, but undrafted free agent Mario Goodrich offers promise at multiple positions, along with Zech McPhearson.

S -- K'Von Wallace

Philadelphia has five true safeties on the roster and if Reed Blankenship can display ball skills this summer, things could get really interesting.

Anthony Harris knows the defense, Marcus Epps is ascending, meaning Wallace is a player to watch if he doesn’t take the next steps.

