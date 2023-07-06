1 veteran player on the roster bubble at each position group for the Browns

The Cleveland Browns and general manager set out to add talent not only to positions of need but all over their roster this offseason, and may not be done yet. While the microscope is on the defensive tackle room given how abysmal it was a year ago (meaning second-year player Perrion Winfrey will need to lock in this summer), there are now veterans on the roster bubble in every room.

Who else joins Winfrey as veteran roster bubble candidates as the Browns look to get training camp underway in three weeks? Here is one player per position that will be in a fight for a roster spot.

Kellen Mond is not so much on the bubble as he is far on the outside looking in. With the selection of Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft, and with Joshua Dobbs getting a fully guaranteed deal to backup Deshaun Watson this season, there is no room for a fourth quarterback.

Look for Thompson-Robinson to be the Browns’ third emergency quarterback on gamedays (that no longer count against the gameday roster) and for Dobbs to back up Watson. Mond could, however, land on the practice squad.

Running back: Demetric Felton

The good news for Demetric Felton: the Browns did not add any running backs to the roster outside of an undrafted free agent in Hassan Hall. The bad news for Demetric Felton: the Browns will likely add one more from the free agent market (paging J.D. McKissic).

After landing in Cleveland as a sixth round pick, Felton has floated between the running backs and wide receivers. However, given the depth at wide receiver, Felton will have a hard time finding a role in that room. Felton will have to compete for the third running back role as it currently sits, but a free agent addition could push him off the roster.

Wide Receiver: Anthony Schwartz

The Browns made a big mistake selecting Anthony Schwartz in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. While he has Olympic-level speed, Schwartz has not displayed the ability to throttle down in order to get in and out of breaks, and his hands have been spotty at best.

After two years in Cleveland, it is becoming apparent that he is not an NFL wide receiver. And after adding Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, and Marquise Goodwin to the roster this offseason, there is no room for Schwartz. The Browns may stash him on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Tight End: Harrison Bryant

It is a long shot that Harrison Bryant gets cut this summer after restructuring his deal to lower his cap hit but to increase his guaranteed money. However, as the Browns look to get more explosive through the air, bringing in veteran Jordan Akins to usurp a chunk of Bryant’s snaps, there is a chance the former basketball player in Zaire Mitchell-Paden could make a splash in camp.

Bryant fits well in the H-back role as a player who can also move into the backfield when needed. There is a role for Bryant on the roster, but it is certainly not as the TE2 in this offense as last year showed.

Again, a long shot that he misses the 53-man roster, but he’s the closest tight end to the bubble.

Offensive line: Nick Harris

There is not a player in Berea who caught a tougher break than Nick Harris. And now entering the last year of his deal, Harris could be on the outside looking in.

A year ago, he was penciled in to replace JC Tretter as the starting center for the Browns before suffering a gruesome season-ending injury in the very first series of the preseason opener. Since then, the Browns have found success with Ethan Pocic, re-signed him to a new deal, and drafted Luke Wypler in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Outside of Pocic and Wypler, even Michael Dunn has shown the ability to play center in relief as well. It may be an uphill battle for Harris to make the 53-man roster this summer.

Defensive line: Perrion Winfrey

The ice is thin for Perrion Winfrey, who has already found himself in the doghouse on three separate occasions in just a calendar year with the team. After adding Dalvin Tomlinson and Siaki Ika, and with Jordan Elliott restructuring his deal, roster spots in the defensive tackle room have become slim.

In all likelihood, this leaves Winfrey to battle it out with other free agent adds Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill for a final roster spot or two in the defensive tackle room. Winfrey has a ton to prove in Cleveland, and he may have to do it sooner rather than later.

The Browns have opted to run it back with the same linebacker room, which is an advantage for Jacob Phillips seeing through the fourth season of his rookie contract. However, with every season of his career being shortened due to a significant injury, Phillips cannot be a lock entering training camp.

Anthony Walker Jr., Sione Takitaki, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Tony Fields II look to round out the top of the linebacker room. This leaves a roster spot or two to fight over between Phillips, Jordan Kunaszyk, and Matthew Adams.

Kunaszyk and Adams are proven special teamers, something Phillips has not shown the ability to do. At some point, availability may just catch up to the former third round linebacker.

Cornerback: A.J. Green

Do not expect any surprises in the cornerback room. And that means A.J. Green is not really on the bubble. He is, however, near the bottom of the totem pole with rookie Cameron Mitchell. The Browns will not consider cutting Mitchell, however, who is under a cost-effective contract for the next four seasons.

At the end of camp, however, expect the cornerback to be as predicted: Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Martin Emerson Jr., A.J. Green, Cameron Mitchell, and Mike Ford.

Safety: D'Anthony Bell

