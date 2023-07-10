1 veteran player on roster bubble at each position for Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are just weeks away from the start of training camp when the team will arrive at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield.

Bringing in a rookie head coach and new coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball means there will be a lot of competition taking place throughout the roster.

Training camp and the preseason will be the best time for players to make their cases for the 53-man roster. For this exercise, we’re going to look at veteran players from each position who are on the roster bubble.

We’ll try to include as many relevant veterans as possible, ones who carry some weight but realistically may be on the fringe of the roster.

Here’s a look at one veteran player on the roster bubble from each position for the Colts:

QB Sam Ehlinger

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

It will be interesting to see what the Colts do with their quarterback room given the return of the emergency quarterback rule that allows them to dress three quarterbacks in the event of an injury. Rookie Anthony Richardson and veteran Gardner Minshew are locks for the roster, and it’s likely Ehlinger will be kept on the 53-man so that the Colts can use him for the emergency rule.

RB Deon Jackson

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

With Jonathan Taylor expected to return from offseason ankle surgery and Zack Moss firmly working as his backup, there will be a competition for the final spot(s) in the backfield. Jackson’s pass-catching is what makes him an interesting addition to the backfield, but he will have to compete with sixth-round pick Evan Hull and another veteran in Jake Funk.

WR Mike Strachan

Syndication: The Tennessean

One could make an argument for Isaiah McKenzie here, but he has a better chance of making the roster. Strachan is truly on the bubble entering his third season. He hasn’t shown much in the way of securing a roster spot and will have to compete with Breshad Perriman, Juwann Winfree and undrafted free agent rookie Zavier Scott for the final wide receiver spot. All three made more noise than Strachan this spring.

TE Drew Ogletree

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

We didn’t get to see Ogletree at all during the spring, and he’ll be close to a full-year recovery from when he tore his ACL in training camp. Ogletree flashed promise during his rookie-year training camp, but this tight end room is extremely crowded, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was an odd-man out.

OT Carter O'Donnell

(AP Photo)

There isn’t much depth along the offensive line, which means there aren’t many veteran players with experience to include here. O’Donnell enters his third season with the Colts as a former undrafted rookie free agent. He’s coming off a torn ACL and will likely be battling with Jordan Murray for the final offensive tackle spot.

DT Eric Johnson II

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Johnson may be the favorite to work as the backup to Grover Stewart at the one-technique. But the former fifth-round pick has to prove it again as he enters his second season. There isn’t a whole lot of competition for the spot, and Johnson showed flashes during his rookie season. But it also wouldn’t be surprising if someone like McTelvin Agim made a push for the backup role as well.

LB Segun Olubi

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Olubi’s fate when it comes to the 53-man roster may solely rest in how many linebackers the Colts want to keep. He’s expected to be the sixth man in the rotation, and much of the question marks reside in the health of Shaquille Leonard. If the Colts want to keep six linebackers—as they usually have—Olubi has a chance. However, he may be an odd-man out if not.

CB Darell Baker Jr.

Baker Jr. was one of the standouts from the spring practices so he’ll be carrying some momentum into training camp. However, the emergence of rookies Darius Rush and Jaylon Jones could spell trouble for Baker Jr. if he’s unable to secure a role when the preseason games start. Considering Tony Brown has more special teams experience, this will be a battle to watch when training camp commences.

S Marcel Dabo

As of this writing, the safety room seems pretty set. There’s potential they carry a fifth safety and if they do, Dabo will be in the running for that spot. Assuming the Colts don’t add a veteran safety, which is possible after rookie Daniel Scott tore his ACL in OTAs, the uber-athletic Dabo could make a run for a roster spot. Or he could again find his way on the practice squad.

