1 veteran player on roster bubble at each position group for the Eagles

The Eagles have a full off-season roster ready for training camp after adding seven draft picks and nine undrafted free agents.

Philadelphia is now just 21 days out from the start of training camp, and as the roster goes from 90 players down to 53, several guys are on the hot seat and will need to enter camp with urgency.

With the roster now intact, here’s one veteran player on the roster bubble at each position for the Eagles.

QB -- Ian Book

The former Notre Dame signal-caller spent all of 2022 as the No. 3 quarterback, but he’ll face competition from rookie sixth-round pick, Tanner McKee.

RB --Trey Sermon

Philadelphia has six running backs on the roster after signing Rashaad Penny in free agency and trading for D’Andre Swift.

Kennedy Brooks is a second-year player and the odd man out, but he has practice squad potential, while Sermon could get cut with Boston Scott being the trusted fourth running back on the depth chart.

WR--Greg Ward

Philadelphia has ten wide receivers and a dynamic duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Olamide Zaccheaus was signed to battle Quez Watkins for the third wide receiver spot. At the same time, rookies Jadon Haselwood and Joseph Ngata are big, physical wideouts who could disrupt the roster dynamic.

Greg Ward is beloved by many in the organization, but he’ll need a dominant training camp to justify another return.

TE--Dalton Keene

Keene spent parts of last season on the practice squad before being released. The former Virginia Tech tight end will compete with Dan Arnold, Tyree Jackson, and Brady Russell for snaps behind Goedert, Stoll, and Calcaterra.

OT -- Roderick Johnson

Johnson was initially signed after the Tennessee Titan signed Le’Raven Clark off Philadelphia’s practice squad to their 53-man roster last season.

Johnson made six starts in 29 total games with the Texans before spending time on the Dolphins and Chiefs roster this summer.

He competes in the Eagles’ deepest position group, and it would take a dominant training camp.

IOL-- Tyrese Robinson

With Cam Jurgens able to play multiple spots and Tyler Steen transitioning to guard from the offensive tackle position, Robinson will have to outperform Brett Toth and Sua Opeta for a roster spot.

DT--Noah Elliss

Elliss spent the 2022 season on the reserve injured list, and he’ll compete against Marlon Tuipulotu and rookie Moro Ojomo for one of the final roster spots.

DE/Edge--Tarron Jackson

Philadelphia has a solid group of players on special teams and added Nolan Smith in the draft, along with Kentavius Street in free agency.

Derek Barnett is returning, and the Eagles will be stacked at the edge rusher, defensive end positions.

Jackson is the most undersized edge rusher on the team, and he’ll be the odd man out.

LB--Davion Taylor

Christian Elliss offers more special teams value than Taylor, while Shaun Bradley also returns from injury.

Taylor enters year four with the Eagles and will need a productive camp to make the roster.

CB--Josiah Scott

The initial thought was Greedy Williams, but it’ll likely be Scott, who struggled at times in 2022 when Avonte Maddox was out due to injury.

Rookie safety Sydney Brown can play in the slot, Zech McPhearson spent OTAs in the slot and DC Sean Desai could decide to play even less man-to-man in 2023.

Scott could be released if Eli Ricks, Mehki Garner, Josh Jobe, or Tristin McCollum show any potential to play the slot position.

S-- K'Von Wallace

The former Clemson star will enter the final year of his contract and battle Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Justin Evans, and Terrell Edmunds for playing time.

