UPDATE 1-U.S. judicial panel rejects Google effort to move Texas antitrust case

(Adds quote from panel, background on case)

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. judicial panel on Tuesday rejected Google's request to move an antitrust case involving its digital advertising business from Texas to northern California, but indicated the search and advertising giant could ask again at a later date.

Alphabet's Google had asked that the case, which was filed against it by Texas and other states, be combined with similar cases in U.S. District Court for Northern California.

Texas opposed the move, and the request prompted federal legislation aimed at allowing state attorneys general to choose the venue for their lawsuits.

The panel, which recently heard arguments on the proposed move, said that the record "does not contain adequate information to enable us to evaluate whether transfer for trial is warranted" but indicated that this might change.

"We deny without prejudice Google’s request to transfer the State Action for trial," the panel said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chris Reese and Sonya Hepinstall)