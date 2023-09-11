1 thought on each team in the Week 3 US LBM Coaches Poll

Week 2 of the college football season is in the books!

The Iowa Hawkeyes picked up a hard-fought road victory in the Cy-Hawk rivalry to move to 2-0. In the process, longtime Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz earned a milestone victory. It was Ferentz’s 200th win as a head coach.

The performance also earned Iowa a debut appearance in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Who else joins the Hawkeyes in the Week 3 US LBM Coaches Poll and what should we know about each?

Take a look below. Note: Each team’s upcoming game is listed as a CT kickoff.

Georgia Bulldogs

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 2 Result: Georgia 45, Ball State 3

Record: 2-0

Up Next: versus South Carolina on Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Change in position: No change

Season high: No. 1

Season low: No. 1

1 thought: The kick pick heard ’round the world! Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss came away with one of the wackiest interceptions you’ll ever see.

The Bulldogs erupted with a 31-point second quarter that featured three interceptions and a 69-yard punt return touchdown from walk-on receiver Mekhi Mews. As Carson Beck continues to grow and acclimate into his role as UGA’s starting quarterback, the nation’s top team can lean on defense and special teams better than almost anybody else nationally.

Michigan Wolverines

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Week 2 Result: Michigan 35, UNLV 7

Record: 2-0

Up Next: versus Bowling Green on Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Change in position: No change

Season high: No. 2

Season low: No. 2

1 thought: J.J. McCarthy continues to show incredible accuracy through the season’s first two games. In comfortable Michigan wins over East Carolina and UNLV, McCarthy has completed 48-of-55 passes for 558 yards and five touchdowns. Per Sportradar, only Troy’s Corey Robinson in 2013 and West Virginia’s Geno Smith in 2012 had a higher completion percentage through the season’s first two games with at least 55 attempts since 2000.

It’s just the Pirates and the Rebels, but that’s a nice sign and start from a quarterback and team that has national championship or bust aspirations.

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Week 2 Result: Florida State 66, Southern Miss 13

Record: 2-0

Up Next: at Boston College on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.

Change in position: Up two spots

Season high: No. 3

Season low: No. 8

1 thought: There was plenty of hype surrounding Florida State in the offseason. After a Week 1, second-half demolition of LSU, the Seminoles and Jordan Travis followed it up with a thrashing of Southern Miss.

In the win over Southern Miss, FSU registered the most points in the Mike Norvell era. Right now, Florida State is as advertised. Travis is a legit Heisman hopeful and the ‘Noles are a legit ACC and national player.

Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 2 Result: Ohio State 35, Youngstown State 7

Record: 2-0

Up Next: versus Western Kentucky on Sept. 16 at 3 p.m.

Change in position: No change

Season high: No. 4

Season low: No. 4

1 thought: The buzz out of Columbus is that there’s a quarterback competition no more. Kyle McCord completed 14-of-20 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair of scores and 160 receiving yards to star receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

It was a nice step in the right direction for Ohio State from the slow-going opener against Indiana. One more tune-up next week against Western Kentucky before the big non-conference date at Notre Dame.

USC Trojans

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Week 2 Result: USC 56, Stanford 10

Record: 3-0

Up Next: at Arizona State on Sept. 23

Change in position: Up one spot

Season high: No. 5

Season low: No. 6

1 thought: USC absolutely obliterated Stanford. No, Stanford isn’t any good, but this was impressive stuff. The defense created three takeaways and didn’t allow a touchdown until there was 3:35 remaining. Meanwhile, Caleb Williams just went out and did Caleb Williams things. For a defense that’s labeled as the weak link, they answered the call against Stanford. Let’s see if the Trojans can keep that play rolling.

Texas Longhorns

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 2 Result: Texas 34, Alabama 24

Change in position: Up four spots

Season high: No. 6

Season low: No. 12

1 thought: Quinn Ewers and Texas‘ offense delivered in a big way in a primetime environment at Alabama. The Longhorns snapped the Tide’s 21-game home winning streak behind three touchdown passes and 349 passing yards from Ewers.

Sure, the Tide have questions to answer about their offense, but the Longhorns made a national statement that they are indeed the frontrunner in the Big 12 and a contender for their first-ever College Football Playoff berth.

Penn State Nittany Lions

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Week 2 Result: Penn State 63, Delaware 7

Change in position: Up four spots

Season high: No. 6

Season low: No. 12

1 thought: Poor Delaware. The Fightin’ Blue Hens were always in for an uphill battle here.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar was efficient, throwing for 204 yards and a score on 22-of-26 passes. The story here is the backs, though. The Nittany Lions reminded everyone that they have one of the country’s top running back stables. Sophomore backs Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton combined for four touchdowns and 150 yards in the win.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 Result: Washington 43, Tulsa 10

Record: 2-0

Up Next: at Michigan State on Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. CT

Change in position: No change

Season high: No. 8

Season low: No. 11

1 thought: So far, so good. A couple of routs of Boise State and Tulsa. Michael Penix Jr.’s Heisman campaign is off and running, too. Through two games, he’s completing 73% of his passes for 859 yards and eight touchdowns against just the one interception.

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 2 Result: Tennessee 30, Austin Peay 13

Record: 2-0

Up Next: at Florida on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.

Change in position: No change

Season high: No. 9

Season low: No. 10

1 thought: Joe Milton III has taken the quarterbacking reins from Hendon Hooker, who delivered one of the country’s finest seasons from a signal-caller last year. Hooker was honored as the SEC Offensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press and USA TODAY Sports last season.

Through two games, Milton has thrown for four touchdowns and 429 yards in wins over Virginia and Austin Peay. It’s too early to tell if Milton winds up in that rarified air, but he’s off to a strong start and Vols head coach Josh Heupel looks like he’s got an offensive system in place that will be successful for years to come.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Week 2 Result: Texas 34, Alabama 24

Record: 1-1

Up Next: at South Florida on Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Change in position: Dropped seven spots

Season high: No. 3

Season low: No. 10

1 thought: It wasn’t altogether encouraging that Nick Saban and Alabama didn’t name a starter before the season began. Now, it looks like we know why. There’s work to be done there for the Crimson Tide.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe threw a back-breaking interception to Texas’ Jerrin Thompson that set the ‘Horns up at the Alabama 5-yard line. Texas’ Jonathan Brooks promptly ran it in for a 5-yard touchdown and the Longhorns were in control from there.

Alabama has one final week to tinker at the quarterback position or to bring Milroe further along before SEC play begins versus Ole Miss on Sept. 23.

(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Week 2 Result: Notre Dame 45, NC State 24

Record: 3-0

Up Next: versus Central Michigan on Sept. 16 at 1:30 p.m.

Change in position: No change

Season high: No. 11

Season low: No. 13

1 thought: Notre Dame handled its extended weather delay versus NC State like professionals. Sam Hartman threw four touchdowns passes and for 286 yards against the Wolfpack. This team’s passing attack is clearly upgraded with Hartman at the helm. How much better are they in terms of the national landscape? That answer will come when the Irish host Ohio State on Sept. 23. In the meantime, it’s regular-season win No. 29 in a row over ACC foes.

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 Result: Utah 20, Baylor 13

Record: 2-0

Up Next: versus Weber State on Sept. 16 at 1 p.m.

Change in position: No change

Season high: No. 12

Season low: No. 14

1 thought: A win’s a win’s a win. As Utah continues to navigate life minus starting quarterback Cam Rising, the Utes will happily accept an escape from Waco with a win over the Baylor Bears. Utah needs Rising back to resemble the two-time defending Pac-12 champions that they are, but, in the meantime, the Utes did just enough to preserve their undefeated status.

Oregon Ducks

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Week 2 Result: Oregon 38, Texas Tech 30

Record: 2-0

Up Next: versus Hawaii on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

Change in position: No change

Season high: No. 13

Season low: No. 15

1 thought: Speaking of escapes, hello Oregon! Bo Nix did just enough to put the Ducks in position to win this one in West Texas in front of a hostile crowd. Then, Jeffrey Bassa ruined the final hope for Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough to shock his former team with a game-sealing pick-six.

Don’t let Tech’s Week 1 loss at Wyoming fool you. It’s still a solid team and this is a nice road win for Oregon.

LSU Tigers

Scott Clause / USA TODAY NETWORK

Week 2 Result: LSU 72, Grambling 10

Record: 1-1

Up Next: at Mississippi State on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.

Change in position: No change

Season high: No. 5

Season low: No. 14

1 thought: There’s not much to take away from LSU’s rout of Grambling beyond the fact that Jayden Daniels got back to being himself. Five passing touchdowns and 269 passing yards for Daniels in the rout. Let’s see what happens next. After what happened to Alabama and Texas A&M, LSU might still be the class of the SEC West, but we’ll have to wait and see versus Mississippi State and beyond.

Kansas State Wildcats

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 Result: Kansas State 42, Troy 13

Record: 2-0

Up Next: at Missouri on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m.

Change in position: No change

Season high: No. 15

Season low: No. 17

1 thought: Will Howard and Kansas State are going to be a factor in the Big 12 race once again. The defending Big 12 champs picked up another nice win to open 2023, particularly with what they did defensively after halftime in only allowing the lone field goal.

Howard passed for three touchdowns as wide receiver Phillip Brooks impressed with 94 receiving yards, including his 39-yard scoring strike from Howard. Brooks added a rushing score as well. Time to find out how K-State holds up versus its first Power Five opponent of the season in Missouri come Week 3.

Oklahoma Sooners

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Week 2 Result: Oklahoma 28, SMU 11

Record: 2-0

Up Next: at Tulsa on Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Change in position: Up one spot

Season high: No. 16

Season low: No. 19

1 thought: Oklahoma wasn’t good when things got nervy a season ago. On Saturday, the Sooners delivered late after SMU made it a one-score game, 14-11. OU scored back-to-back touchdowns and came away with a turnover on downs and an interception defensively. That’s a nice change of scenery for the Sooners as compared to 2022.

Oregon State Beavers

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 Result: Oregon State 55, UC Davis 7

Record: 2-0

Up Next: versus San Diego State on Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Change in position: Up one spot

Season high: No. 17

Season low: No. 18

1 thought: D.J. Uiagalelei is off to a nice start with Oregon State, but it’s what Beavers running back Damien Martinez is doing that should have your attention. Back-to-back rushing performances that topped the century mark and a 9.96 yards per carry average. Martinez currently has 249 rushing yards on 25 carries with one score.

North Carolina Tar Heels

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Week 2 Result: North Carolina 40, Appalachian State 34 (2OT)

Record: 2-0

Up Next: versus Minnesota on Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Change in position: Down two spots

Season high: No. 16

Season low: No. 20

1 thought: North Carolina finally won in overtime! The 40-34 double overtime win snapped a six-game skid for the Tar Heels in overtime games. UNC and Appalachian State apparently just like playing crazy football games against one another. Star quarterback Drake Maye wouldn’t let UNC lose, scoring the game-winner on a 13-yard run in the second overtime.

Ole Miss Rebels

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 Result: Ole Miss 37, Tulane 20

Record: 2-0

Up Next: versus Georgia Tech on Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Change in position: Up one spot

Season high: No. 19

Season low: No. 22

1 thought: Even with quarterback Michael Pratt unable to go for Tulane, you couldn’t help but be impressed by Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart’s performance. Dart threw a pair of touchdown passes and accounted for 308 yards of offense. He and the Rebels’ offense put up 20 points after halftime and added a scoop and score touchdown to boot.

Duke Blue Devils

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 Result: Duke 42, Lafayette 7

Record: 2-0

Up Next: versus Northwestern on Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Change in position: Up four spots

Season high: No. 20

Season low: NR

1 thought: Duke followed up its impressive season-opening win over Clemson with a victory that featured 35 unanswered points to close. Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard was a perfect 12-of-12 passing for 136 yards with one passing touchdown before giving way to backup Henry Belin IV.

Colorado Buffaloes

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 Result: Colorado 36, Nebraska 14

Record: 2-0

Up Next: versus Colorado State on Sept. 16 at 9 p.m.

Change in position: Up four spots

Season high: No. 21

Season low: NR

1 thought: Colorado isn’t a one-hit wonder. The Buffaloes followed up their opening win over national runner-up TCU with a convincing home-opening win over rival Nebraska, 36-14. Shedeur Sanders passed for 393 yards and two touchdowns, but it’s the Buffs’ defensive performance that should have the fan base excited moving forward.

Clemson Tigers

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 Result: Clemson 66, Charleston Southern 17

Record: 1-1

Up Next: versus Florida Atlantic on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

Change in position: Down one spot

Season high: No. 9

Season low: No. 22

1 thought: College football fans were ready to write Clemson’s 2023 eulogy after Charleston Southern’s Leon Thomas took back a 67-yard pick-six to put the Buccaneers in front, 14-7. Then, the Tigers outscored Charleston Southern 59-3 the rest of the way.

Cade Klubnik inspired some hope for the fan base after he completed 28-of-37 passes for 315 yards with four passing touchdowns. R-E-L-A-X?

Miami Hurricanes

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 Result: Miami 48, Texas A&M 33

Record: 2-0

Up Next: versus Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

Change in position: Up nine spots

Season high: No. 23

Season low: NR

1 thought: This side of Texas, Miami picked up the nation’s most impressive win this past weekend. Tyler Van Dyke threw five touchdown passes and for 374 yards against the Aggies. Are the ‘Canes FSU’s chief challenger in the ACC?

Iowa Hawkeyes

(Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Week 2 Result: Iowa 20, Iowa State 13

Record: 2-0

Up Next: versus Western Michigan on Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Change in position: Up two spots

Season high: No. 24

Season low: NR

1 thought: Hello, US LBM Coaches Poll! Believe it or not, there’s been some positive offensive signs throughout the first two weeks. The passing game looks improved in spots, and Iowa figured out its running game a little bit versus Iowa State. Thank you, Jaziun Patterson.

Obviously, the offensive lulls are still problematic. Iowa has scored on each of its first two offensive possessions in each of its two games thus far. After that? Well, it’s not pretty.

But, Iowa won in typical Iowa fashion over Iowa State to reclaim the Cy-Hawk Trophy. The Hawkeyes’ defensive response to lock down the win was great to see.

UCLA Bruins

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 Result: UCLA 35, San Diego State 10

Record: 2-0

Up Next: versus North Carolina Central on Sept. 16 at 4 p.m.

Change in position: Up four spots

Season high: No. 25

Season low: NR

1 thought: UCLA has its starting quarterback. It’s freshman Dante Moore, who has thrown for 433 yards and five touchdowns against just one pick so far. Don’t look now, but UCLA is an interesting team in what looks to be a competitive Pac-12 race.

