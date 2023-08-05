1 thing to watch from each of the Eagles top skill position players

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a 2022 season in which they won a franchise record 14 regular season games and reached the Super Bowl.

Even with a stout schedule and coaching changes, 2023 still offers a ton of optimism for the Eagles, who’ll enter the regular season with huge expectations.

One reason for supreme hope is quarterback Jalen Hurts and a group of skill position players that are second to none in the NFL.

With the open training camp practice set for Sunday, here’s one thing to watch from each of the Birds top skill position players.

Jalen Hurts

Hurts was an All-Pro and MVP runner-up in 2022, and 2023 could see more franchise records fall.

Hurts’ 3,701 passing yards last season ranks 8th all-time in Eagles’ franchise history. Look for the newly paid quarterback to shatter Carson Wentz’s 4,039 yards passing in 2019.

Brian Westbrook holds the Eagles’ record for receptions in a season with 90 during the 2007 campaign.

Swift won’t match that total, but he’ll certainly log 50+ receptions in 2023.

Penny had shed some weight and could pull of a season in which he averages over five yards per carry and 1,200 total yards on the season.

Brown averaged 86 yards per game in 2022, while logging 1,496 yards receiving, an team record for a single season.

Terrell Owens averaged 109 yards per game in the 2007 season, but only played seven games during a contract-fueled squabble with Andy Reid that led to a suspension.

Can Brown break Owens mark of 109 yard per game, finishing the year with 1,853 if he doesn’t miss a snap.

Smith has logged a 1,000-yard season and broke the franchise record for catches in a season by a wide receiver.

The 2023 campagin is all about the Heisman Trophy winner earning a Pro Bowl and All-Pro nod.

Goedert led the NFL in yards per catch and yards after the catch before suffering an injury in the Monday night loss to the Commanders in Week 10 last season.

This season is all about Goedert earning All-Pro honors, while logging his first 1,000-yard season.

Even while having to deal with Philadelphia adding Rashaad Penny and D’Andre Swift, it’s not out of the question for Gainwell to log 30+ catches, 300+ rushing yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Quez Watkins is motivated and using the signing of Olamide Zaccheaus as motivation.

Watkins will likely be the fourth option in the passing game behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and D’Andre Swift.

It won’t be out of the question for Watkins to average 18+ yards per catch as the primary deep threat.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire