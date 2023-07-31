1 thing we want to see from each of the Bills top skill position players

On paper, the Buffalo Bills offense is one of the best in the league. But to win the Super Bowl, the Buffalo will need to be the best. If the Bills want to win the Super Bowl in 2023, here is one thing we want to see from each of their top skill-position players:

QB Josh Allen

Getty Images

Getty Images

We want to see Josh Allen throw less interceptions. Since 2021, Allen has 9 games with more than two interceptions. That is the most in the NFL.

RB James Cook

We want to see James Cook take the next step up. With former Bills RB Devin Singletary now with the Houston Texans and Nyheim Hines injured, the main responsibility for running and catching the ball will be on Cook, who had a productive rookie season last year.

WR Stefon Diggs

Derek Gee/Buffalo News

We want to see Stefon Diggs break 1,500 receiving yards next year and catch a touchdown in the playoffs – again. Since his first year with Buffalo back in 2020, Diggs has produced throughout the year and into the postseason. Putting up MVP numbers in 2023 and finding the end zone in a playoff game will add extra emphasis to the Bills offense in January.

WR Gabriel Davis

We want to see Gabe Davis be a consistent difference maker. On a make-or-break contract year, the wide receiver will need to replicate the touchdown scoring spree in 2021 and be a valuable target for Allen throughout the season.

Harry Scull Jr/Buffalo News

We want to see Dalton Kincaid enjoy it. There’s going to be a lot of pressure on the newly drafted tight end who is expected to play in the slot. Bills coach Sean McDermott recently echoed a similar expectation of the rookie to go out in front of the fans and enjoy it during his first training camp and we want Kincaid to continue that attitude throughout the season.

TE Dawson Knox

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

We want to see Dawson Knox to continue to produce at a high level. As a run-blocker and pass catcher, Knox is extremely talented and provides various levels of support on the Bills offense. The Bills paid him a lucrative contract for the talented tight end who will look to continue doing what he does well.

