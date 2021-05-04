1 thing to love about every Chargers rookie from 2021 NFL draft

The Chargers’ haul from the 2021 NFL draft continues to receive high praise from the general population.

While very few have mixed feelings, I wanted to give you one thing to love about every prospect that Los Angeles drafted.

OT Rashawn Slater

Complete package: Slater is a proven tackle who has the athleticism, strength and technique with his upper and lower-body to get the job done in passing and running game at a high level. Just ask edge defender Chase Young.

CB Asante Samuel, Jr.

Scrappiness: "It's not about the size of the dog in the fight, it's about the size of the fight in the dog." Samuel Jr. might have size limitations, but he's a competitor that takes on whatever challenge is in front of him and often excels, showing good instincts and cover skills with a "my ball" mentality.

WR Josh Palmer

Ball skills: Target Palmer underneath, in the intermediate parts of the field or deep and there's a good chance that he's going to reel in the football. With a vacuum as hands, Palmer only had four drops on 164 targets in his college career.

TE Tre' McKitty

Untapped receiving potential: McKitty was primarily drafted due to his overall blocking ability. However, he has shown glimpses of becoming a receiving threat, given his athleticism, ability to separate at the top of routes, a frame and great hands to reel in everything thrown his way along with impressive power and contact balance to gain yards after the catch.

EDGE Chris Rumph II

Pass rush ability: While he will need to get into an weight room to add strength to hold up against NFL offensive linemen and benefit in the run game, Rumph has the athleticism, bend, range and motor to be a top-notch pass rusher in this league.

OT Brenden Jaimes

Technician: Lack of length and strength are the two knocks on Jaimes, but he mitigates those by showing the lower-body athleticism and efficient hand usage to keep pass rushers at bay.

LB Nick Niemann

Tackling skills: Better against the run than in coverage, rarely would you ever see a ball carrier get past Niemann as he possesses a strong upper-body to keep everything in front of him. That will carry over well on special teams.

RB Larry Rountree III

Contact balance: Even though Rountree isn't going to beat defenders with top-end speed, he possesses the toughness and body control to bounce off defenders and maintain momentum through his moves, helping his pick up first downs and win at the goal line.

S Mark Webb

Physicality: Webb has the size and strength to fare well against bigger tight ends in coverage without being dominated at the catch point as well as the ability to bully blockers at the point of attack and capable tackling skills.

