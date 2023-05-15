1 thing to know about each Colts’ 2023 draft pick

The Indianapolis Colts recently added 12 new players to their roster in the 2023 NFL draft.

Each player drafted is different whether ranging from their background and walks of life to their skill sets on the field.

With that, here’s one thing to know about each of the Colts’ selections in the 2023 NFL draft:

QB Anthony Richardson: 1 of 1

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Pick: Round 1, No. 4 overall

It’s no secret that Anthony Richardson is a special talent.

We’ve seen what he did at Florida, and we saw him put on a show at the Combine.

And Richardson is fully aware and confident in how special he can be.

According to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network, Richardson recently got a tattoo reading “1 of 1” referring to the unique skillset he possesses at quarterback.

Anthony Richardson got a “1 of 1” tattoo last month. He runs a 4.4, could dunk since the 7th grade and throw a pure ball 70+ yards. He plans to wear No.2. But most importantly, he’s aware of his weaknesses & promises to work to improve them. Ant’s story: https://t.co/kvnhvUYM67 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 25, 2023

CB Julius Brents: Played at childhood hero's alma-matter

Pick: Round 2, No. 44 overall

Growing up in Indiana, new Brents routinely watched the local team during football season.

His favorite player to watch? Safety Bob Sanders.

“It’s crazy. You couldn’t write a better story than this. First and foremost man, just give my thanks to God. I feel like this is nothing but him, just being able to have this opportunity to play in my hometown,” Brents told reporters. “Being a Colts fan my whole life, growing up watching. Peyton Manning was my favorite player growing up with Bob Sanders. Now, just being able to put on that same Horseshoe man, it’s nothing short of a blessing.”

Sanders was a second-round pick out of Iowa in 2004—No. 44 overall the same as Brents—and played for the organization for six seasons.

After graduating from Warren Central, Brents committed to and spent two years at Sanders’ alma matter, Iowa, before he transferred to Kansas State after his sophomore season.

WR Josh Downs: Family ties in the NFL

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Pick: Round 3, No. 79 overall

North Carolina receiver Josh Downs, selected at pick No. 79, is following in the footsteps of two family members.

Downs’ father, Gary, played seven seasons in the NFL, and uncle, Dre Bly, played 11 seasons.

Bly also played for the Tarheels in college.

Downs and Bly were also Day 2 picks, going with the No. 95 and No. 41 overall picks, respectively.

OT Blake Freeland: Position Changes

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Pick: Round 4, No. 106 overall

While Freeland is still growing into his body, he actually is still very new to the position of offensive tackle. At his high school, Herriman High, Freeland was a two-year starter at quarterback before switching his senior year.

During his final year of high school, Freeland played four different positions: tight end, fullback, defensive tackle and defensive end.

Freeland then settled into an offensive tackle role in college, playing both right and left tackle for BYU.

DT Adetomiwa Adebawore: Champion shotputter

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Pick: Round 4, No. 110 overall

Adebawore is somewhat of a legend for throwing a shot put in the state of Missouri. Adebawore not only won the high school state championship in Missouri, but he also broke the state record by posting a throw of 62 feet and seven inches, torching the previous record by roughly a foot and a half.

CB Darius Rush: Special honor

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Pick: Round 5, No. 138 overall

Before he was taken in the fifth round by the Indianapolis Colts, cornerback Darius Rush was presented with a special honor.

The town of Kingstree South Carolina, where Rush grew up, threw him a parade in his honor roughly one week before the draft.

This parade, along with the reception, is a unique event and is the first of its kind ever held in the state of South Carolina. Former South Carolina alumni who got drafted (namely Courtney Brown or Jadeveon Clowney) were honored prior to getting drafted.

Rush was also presented with “Keys to the City” by the mayor of Kingstree.

S Daniel Scott: "Old man"

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Pick: Round 5, No. 158 overall

Scott, who will turn 25 midway through the season, was a six-year senior at Cal, extending his collegiate career due to the COVID-19 year.

Scott earned a graduate certificate in business administration, a certificate program in entrepreneurship as well as graduate courses.

In his final season at Cal, Scott recorded 85 tackles, three interceptions, seven passes defended, and three forced fumbles.

TE Will Mallory: Hoosier ties

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Pick: Round 5, No. 162 overall

Taken in the fifth round out of Miami (FL), Mallory is no stranger to the Hoosier state.

Mallory’s paternal grandfather, Bill, was the head coach at Indiana from 1984-1996. In addition, Mallory’s uncle, Curt, is currently the head football coach at Indiana State.

RB Evan Hull: Well-rounded player

Brendan Moran-USA TODAY Sports

Pick: Round 5, No. 176 overall

Northwestern running back Evan Hull is an interesting player who could have a role within the 2023 Colts offense.

In 2022, Hull logged 1,459 all-purpose yards (913 rushing and 546 receiving) while leading all FBS running backs in receptions (55).

“I feel like as a player, I can fit into any type of scheme, especially one that utilizes the back in a bunch of different ways, so, I’m just really looking forward to using that skillset and applying it to the Colts. That pass-catching ability, that pass protection, running the ball, all three phases,” said Hull after the draft.

EDGE Titus Leo: No plans to play after high school

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

Pick: Round 6, No. 211 overall

Definitely the least known prospect out of the team’s Day 3 selections, Leo fits into the traditional type of player that Chris Ballard likes to select in the late rounds.

While he still has a lot of questions to answer as a sixth-round pick, Leo’s journey up to this point is truly impressive.

Leo admitted that it wasn’t until midway through his senior year of high school that he even considered more to his football career.

From there, the Wagner product continued to work his way to being considered as a contributor on an NFL roster, and he was eventually taken by the Colts at No. 211 overall.

CB Jaylon Jones: Models after elite cornerbacks

Pick: Round 7, No. 221 overall

After being drafted at pick No. 221 overall, the Texas A&M product added more size to the Colts’ cornerback room.

Jones certainly fits the mold for what the Colts are looking for at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. He understands his physical gifts and models his game after star NFL cornerbacks who are of similar stature.

“Me being a bigger corner, I look at guys like Jalen Ramsey, Marlon Humphrey. Guys like that, I watch how aggressive they are at the line, messing up routes from the get-go. All the assets in my game, I just feel like I’m a long, rangy corner, very physical, get to the ball. I’m very intelligent – just slowing the game down for myself and seeing what it looks like, seeing what it’s for and just attacking and bringing 110 percent every day. That’s the type of player you’re getting in Indianapolis,” Jones said after the draft.

OT Jake Witt: Time to be a sponge

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

Pick: Round 7, No. 236 overall

With their final pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Colts selected Northern Michigan offensive tackle Jake Witt at pick No. 236 overall.

Witt, who originally played tight end for Northern Michigan, switched to offensive tackle after nine games in 2021 and was a full-time player there in 2022.

Being relatively new to the position, Witt understands that he still has a lot to learn about playing offensive tackle, especially with the learning curve that is the NFL.

“It’s been a lot of changes, just had to be open to everything. Be a sponge when it comes to learning. That’s how I’ve succeeded playing basketball, then to football and then two positions in football. Just learn from a lot of guys, try to be a sponge like I said and just take everything in,” Witt said after the draft.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire