1 thing for the Bills to prepare for against every team in the AFC East this season

Six of the Buffalo Bills’ 17 games during the 2023 NFL regular season will be against the other three teams in the AFC East. The New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins will be some of the most challenging games Buffalo has on their schedule as they will play against each of these teams twice.

Here is one thing to prepare for with each of the teams in the AFC East:

New England Patriots

(Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

(Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

(Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

New offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien was recently ranked No.3 in Pro Football Focus‘ top-10 offensive coordinators entering 2023, with Buffalo’s OC Ken Dorsey ranked No. 5.

The Bills have had success against the Patriots defense with Josh Allen under center, but their defense will need to stay sharp this upcoming season to continue to limit New England’s points.

New York Jets

(Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

(Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

(Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Former Super Bowl winner QB Aaron Rodgers will lead the Jets on opening day to face the Bills at home in New Jersey. Rodgers’ old team, the Green Bay Packers were consistently ranked very high across multiple offense metrics until last year.

During Rodgers’ slump, the Bills limited the former Super Bowl MVP to 203 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The Bills will need to hold Rodgers at bay twice this season while continuing to battle through the fourth-best ranked defense in 2022 that New York sports. The same one that picked off Allen twice in their win over Buffalo in November.

Some NFL experts have predicted New York to challenge the Bills to win the division this season, and it will be important for Buffalo to win both games against Gang Green in 2023.

Miami Dolphins

(Jim Rassol/The Palm Beach Post)

(Jim Rassol/The Palm Beach Post)

(Jim Rassol/The Palm Beach Post)

Last season, the Bills’ game away to the Dolphins in September was a classic trap game to start the season. Playing away in Miami in the sun is notoriously difficult, with temperatures on the away sideline up to 30 degrees higher than the Dolphins’ sideline.

The Bills’ run game looked tired, with Allen leading all runners at 46 yards. Even with the Dolphins’ home-field advantage, Buffalo had the ball as the clock ran out and could have potentially won the game.

This season’s game in Miami is in January 2024, but the Bills know to expect a difficult trap game whenever they play the Dolphins. Seedings will be in play come the tail end of the season, and it will be important to win in Miami to end the regular season.

