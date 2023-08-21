UPDATE 1-Teva to pay $225 mln to settle price-fixing charges

(Adds details in paragraph 2-4)

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical will pay $225 million over five years to settle criminal price-fixing charges under a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Israeli drugmaker said on Monday.

Teva, the world's largest generic drugmaker, will pay $22.5 million due each year from 2024 through 2027, and $135 million due in 2028.

The company has also agreed to donate $50 million worth of two generic products to humanitarian organizations and will divest one additional generic product to a third-party buyer.

The price-fixing charges related to conspiring with competitors to raise prices of generic drugs, and were brought against Teva in 2020. (Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)