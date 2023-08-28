1 taken to hospital following shooting in Trotwood

A person is hospitalized following a shooting in Trotwood early Monday morning.

Trotwood Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Miller Avenue just before 1 a.m. on initial reports of a shooting, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.

The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

We are working to learn the condition of the victim and what led to the shooting.

Trotwood Police continue to investigate the shooting.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.