1 takeaway from each position group after the first week of Steelers training camp

With one week in the books, it’s time to look back and offer up some observations from Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. Here is one takeaway from each of the position groups.

Quarterback

No one expected the Steelers quarterbacks to be on point in the first week but seeing Mason Rudolph struggle goes beyond knocking off the rust.

Running back

The biggest news from the Steelers running backs has been the outspoken opinions of Najee Harris about the state of the free-agent running back market.

Wide receiver

You can tell this group has been working in the offseason. Allen Robinson and George Pickens in particular have been very good and their play should inspire offensive coordinator Matt Canada to open up the offense this season.

Tight end

This has been a quiet group but all eyes were on rookie Darnell Washington as he abused blocking sleds this week.

Offensive line

Broderick Jones is being eased into a workload with Dan Moore holding onto his starting spot. With more live football, we expect to see Jones create some distance for the starting left tackle spot.

Defensive line

No matter what combination of defensive linemen the Steelers put out last week, they seemed to dominate the offensive line. This group is going to be a force to be reckoned with.

Outside linebacker

Everyone knows how good T.J. Watt is and everyone understands the potential of Alex Highsmith and Markus Golden. You add in the strong first week rookie Nick Herbig had and there is plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the Pittsburgh pass rush in 2023.

Inside linebacker

There are lots of new faces on the field for the Steelers and the learning process has just begun. It will be at least another week before we see anything to separate any of the team’s top four inside linebackers in terms of development.

Cornerbacks

Through one week it feels like the Steelers coaches are working hard to sort out who fits where with so many new players in the defensive secondary. The team is being patient and leaving options open thanks to a very good combination of rookies and veterans.

Safeties

Star Minkah Fitzpatrick hasn’t practiced and Damontae Kazee has an ankle injury which has opened the door to other safeties and none have taken more advantage than

