1 takeaway from each Packers position group after offseason workout program

The Green Bay Packers’ offseason workout program in 2023 is now behind us. The program consisted of 10 total practices between OTAs and minicamp, including five of which were open to the media.

Still without pads, of course, no final roster spots or playing time were determined over the last month. Instead, Matt LaFleur and his coaching staff laid the foundation for what they want the offense and defense to become before really beginning to dive into the playbook once training camp arrives. With that said, these practices still provide a ton of value, especially for the young players where every rep matters, and provides LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst with additional data points for those future decisions that have to be made.

Having attended each of those open practices, I have one takeaway or observation from each position group.

Quarterback: Up and down from Jordan Love

Not surprisingly, what we saw from Jordan Love were good stretches and not-so-good stretches. There were some perfectly placed downfield passes, but also some overthrows. He was quick to get the offense out of the huddle and commanded the line of scrimmage, but there were also some decisions that he would like to do over. Love was very good about exploiting the defense over the middle, but there were also several interceptions, and it could have been more if it weren’t for some drops by the defenders. He was fairly accurate as a pocket passer but a bit inaccurate with the ball not coming out as cleanly on the run.

Through the offseason program, there have been some key areas of emphasis for Love in working with quarterbacks coach Tom Clements. During the most recent practice, movement drills were emphasized, and during last week’s final OTA practice, Love was frequently using the hard count. On top of that, footwork and progression drills were important drills as well.

Running back: Tyler Goodson stands out with RB3 up for grabs

The third running back role is one of a few positions that feels wide open this summer, but in picking up where he left off last preseason, second-year player Tyler Goodson showcased his playmaking abilities. With the ball in his hands, Goodson displayed very good vision, the ability to make defenders miss, and excellent burst. He is also very smooth as a pass catcher and took some slot snaps.

With AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones handling the offensive workload, running backs coach Ben Sirmans said earlier this offseason that special teams would play a key role in determining who the third running back was since that is likely where that player will most likely contribute. I also suspect that blocking abilities play a factor as well — these are two reasons why Patrick Taylor was the primary third running back in 2022. It will be interesting to see how the Packers strike a balance between special teams contributions and playmaking on offense. Many of Goodson’s special teams snaps have come as a return man, where the Packers already have a few options in Keisean Nixon and Jayden Reed. More than likely, he will have to carve out a special teams role elsewhere.

Wide receiver: Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson stand out

Doubs was certainly Jordan Love’s go-to target throughout much of these offseason programs. When I asked Doubs about the connection, he mentioned that the two had worked out together during the offseason and that he believed there was chemistry that had developed. From Love’s perspective, he wasn’t honing in on Doubs pre-snap but said he’s just been consistently getting open, so he’s getting the ball. While Doubs drew much of the attention, Christian Watson flashed his big play ability during Tuesday’s minicamp practice, using his speed to create separation down the left sideline for a huge gain and showcasing why he is still the team’s top receiving target.

As the veterans in the receiver room, both are being asked to do a lot more this year. This includes as leaders within the position group, will lead to more targets, but both are going to be asked to run a greater variety of routes as well. Doubs said that he feels he is playing much fast in Year 2, while LaFleur said that what they’ve seen from Watson is night and day compared to a year ago. Oftentimes, successful NFL players make a Year 2 leap as they gain a better understanding of the playbook and become more comfortable with their responsibilites. If the Packers’ offense is going to find success this season, this “leap” from both Doubs and Watson will be a must.

An honorable mention within this position group is undrafted rookie Malik Heath, who seemingly made at least one play during every practice, and was working with the starting group of offensive players during 7-on-7 drills. With Grant DuBose still sidelined, perhaps Heath could make a push this summer for that sixth roster spot at wide receiver.

Tight end: Luke Musgrave shows he's "different"

Matt LaFleur summed up what Luke Musgrave brings to this offense pretty well after one practice by simply saying that “he’s different.” His speed and ability to get downfield is evident. As Love said following Wednesday’s practice, Musgrave is even faster than what they expected. Playmaking at the tight end position is not something that this offense had last season. But in addition to creating big-play opportunities for himself down the season or on deep crossers, the attention Musgrave will draw will help create opportunities for other pass catchers within the offense. During many of the 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 team drills, Musgrave was one of the starters with the offense. There is a steep learning curve that comes with being a tight end, but Musgrave is picking up the playbook well, according to Love, and with all of the first-team reps he is taking, the Packers are clearly prepared to weather any of the inconsistencies that might be coming their way.

Offensive line: Where was Zach Tom playing?

As offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said last month when meeting with reporters, Zach Tom would not only be competing at the obvious right tackle opening, but he would also see snaps at right guard and even center as well. During these offseason programs, Tom spent most of his time at right tackle, alternating days, or even drills with the first-team offense with Yosh Nijman. When Nijman was at right tackle with the starters, Tom spent some time with the second-team offense at right guard. Outside of going through individual drills as a center, it wasn’t until the final two-minute periods of minicamp that we saw Tom at center with the second and third-team offenses. If I were to make a guess right now, I would say that Tom will be at right tackle to start the season. In the very small sample size we saw, I thought he held up just a bit better, specifically as a pass blocker, and until I see more of him at guard or center, I’ll give Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, and their experience, the benefit of the doubt.

Interior defensive line: Glimpse at potential rotations

With this being a heavily rotated position and overall a lot of inexperience within this position group, there is playing time available this year. When in nickel, the Packers’ first line of run defense was Kenny Clark and TJ Slaton. When in nickel and more so playing the pass, it was Wyatt next to Clark. In their base 3-4 defense, the “starting” lineup was Clark, Slaton, and Devonte Wyatt. We also saw the combination of Wyatt, Slaton, and Colby Wooden — who saw his fair share of playing time with the starters — utilized on a few running plays as well. I wrote more about this topic earlier in the offseason, but I’m curious as to how the Packers approach rushing downs with their interior alignment. We know Slaton will be a part of that group, but it’s not as if Clark and Wyatt can play all 100% of the defensive snaps either, so others will have to be relied upon.

Edge rusher: Justin Hollins plays big role

With a dead cap hit of only $155,000 if cut, Justin Hollins’ contract does not tie him to the 2023 Packers. However, by the looks of his playing time over the last month, he is going to be a key rotational member of that edge rusher group. Hollins was frequently on the field, especially during minicamp, with the starting defense lining up opposite of Preston Smith. Hollins, during his time with Green Bay last season, was effective against both the run and pass, ranking 26th in PFF’s pass-rush win rate metric and 27th in run-stop rate. If Rashan Gary begins the season on PUP, Hollins is essentially a roster lock. If Gary is available, however, perhaps the Packers entertain the idea of rostering Brenton Cox and his upside in that fifth edge rusher role. But based on what I saw in practice, Hollins will be a key part of the defense.

While on the edge rushers, I’ll also mention Lukas Van Ness, who very much looks the part of Hercules. His burst off the ball is eye-popping as is his power. He spent most of these practices working with the second-team defense. This shouldn’t be too surprising, however. My guess is that early on, he is utilized primarily on passing downs, and the Packers will then add more to his plate as they see fit.

Inside linebacker: Isaiah McDuffie is No. 3 linebacker

To be honest, this position group seems pretty well set, so I didn’t have a ton of takeaways. But what did stand out is that Isaiah McDuffie is the clear third option behind Quay Walker and De’Vondre Campbell, which we began to see towards the end of last season. McDuffie was the first linebacker rotated in and spent time during those 11-on-11 walkthroughs on Tuesday and Wednesday working with many of the starters. Barring any injuries, McDuffie’s role in 2023 is again going to be mostly on special teams. Also at the linebacker position are Eric Wilson and Tariq Carpenter, also two special teamers.

Cornerback: Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas test young WRs

Let’s just say that moving the ball through the air was a lot more difficult during minicamp than OTAs when Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas were on the field. Alexander, specifically, forced multiple pass breakups during 7-on-7s and came away with multiple interceptions as well. Love had to turn to his tight ends, and running backs more often, with the receivers covered so well. Jayden Reed also had a very quiet few days. But with that said, Doubs was still able to make an impressive diving touchdown grab in the back left corner with Alexander in coverage, and that deep ball to Watson that I referenced above came with Alexander as the closest defender. These two catches showcase the growth that Doubs and Watson have had over the last year. Following Tuesday’s practice, when meeting with reporters, Alexander complimented Doubs and Watson for those plays and alluded that those catches probably weren’t happening last summer.

One other observation at cornerback is that after Alexander, Douglas, and Keiseasn Nixon, with Eric Stokes still out, the next two cornerbacks on the depth chart are Corey Ballentine and Carrington Valentine.

Safety: Depth chart kind of, sort of takes shape

All eyes will be on the safety position this summer, and based on what I saw during these practices, I would venture to guess that the depth chart has Darnell Savage at the top, followed by Rudy Ford, who initially started next to him during every team drill. Fifth on my projected depth chart is rookie Anthony Johnson, with Jonathan Owens and Tarvarius Moore interchangeable at the third and fourth spots. If you had asked me about those two after OTAs, I would have had Moore slotted third after he took his share of snaps with the ones. However, Moore did not practice during OTAs, which gave Owens that opportunity.

Another wrinkle in all of this is, what do the Packers do with Dallin Leavitt? He is on this team to be a special teams contributor, has played his entire career under Rich Bisaccia, and does bring some leadership to the locker room. It seems unlikely that the Packers keep six safeties, meaning someone will have to potentially be released. How does the team weigh Leavitt’s special teams contributions in comparison to Moore and Owens, who may not be as good on teams but can also bring defensive value?

Special teams: Anders Carlson packs some power

The two minicamp practices were the only times that we saw Anders Carlson kick. He would make 11 of his 12 field goal attempts, with the longest coming from 54 yards. Ultimately, how he performed in that regard doesn’t mean much, but what stood out was his power. With three attempts from 50-plus yards, Carlson had plenty of room to spare as the ball went over the crossbar, and he looked effortless in doing so. Although Mason Crosby was reliable from under 40 yards, we began to see him lose some power on those longer field goal attempts, sometimes falling short from just over 50 yards in frigid Lambeau Field, and also on kickoffs, where he had the second-highest return rate in football last season.

