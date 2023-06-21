1 takeaway from each Eagles position group after the offseason workout program

Philadelphia has a loaded roster, but there are burning questions at every position ahead of training camp.

Offseason workouts and OTAs offered an opportunity for new additions and seven 2023 NFL draft picks to get fully acquainted with the Eagles’ culture.

There were position switches, a newly paid franchise quarterback, and star power at about every position.

With a little less than a month remaining until training camp, we’re looking at one takeaway from each position group.

QB --Jalen Hurts can get better

The 24 year old Hurts just signed a massive five-year, $255 million contract extension and Eagles brass believes he will continue to improve. Look for Hurts to get even more accurate with fewer mistakes, and even better decisions making.

RB - - Rashaad Penny's status

Depending on who you speak with, Penny is prepping for a huge breakout season, or he’s quickly become an afterthough in the Eagles offense after the D’Andre Swift trade.

When healthy, Penny is one of the most productive running backs in the NFL, averaging 5.7 yards per carry for his career, and 6 yards per carry over the past two years.

Penny is an explosive player and could be called upon to wear the opposing defense down late in games.

WR--Quez Watkins improvement

Watkins earned high praise from Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts, setting the fourth year wide receiver up for a huge training camp.

Watkins will need to separate himself from Olamide Zaccheaus, and his big play potential gives this Philadelphia offense even more juice when he’s focused.

TE -- Tyree Jackson still oozing potential

Since converting from quarterback to tight end after initially signing with the Eagles in 2021, Jackson has played in 14 games (3 starts) and recorded three catches for 22 yards and a touchdown. This past season, Jackson appeared in five games and played 34 snaps on offense.

This could be his final opportunity to showcase his dynamic athletic ability and alluring size.

Cam Jurgens is the leader in the clubhouse to start at right guard, and he’ll look to lock down the job while switching between the center position on the days that Jason Kelce is asked to rest.

Jurgens bulked up this offseason, and doubt about his ability to mesh with Lane Johnson appears to have been quiet thus far.

DL--Where will Jalen Carter begin

The Eagles are loaded at defensive tackle and just like 2022, there’s no automatic guarantee that Jalen Carter will be a starter from Day 1.

Fletcher Cox is back after a seven sack season, while Jordan Davis will look to emerge after an injury filled rookie season. Milton Williams will look to breakout, while Marlon Tuipulotu, Moro Ojomo and Noah Elliss will also compete for rotational snaps.

LB -- Who steps up behind Nakobe Dean

Second-year linebacker Christian Elliss emerged during the spring, while Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley, Kyron Johnson and rookie Ben VanSumeren will compete as well.

If spring activity means anything, Elliss will be at worst the Eagles’ No. 3 linebacker behind Nakobe Dean and Nicholas Morrow and he should push the latter for playing time.

CB -- Who'll emerge behind Slay/Bradberry

Philadelphia has the NFL’s top outside cornerback duo and a talented slot cornerback in Avonte Maddox.

The biggest question and an inevitable training camp battle are who will emerge behind those two.

The Eagles had Josh Jobe, Kelee Ringo, and Greedy Williams getting the outside snaps during OTAs, while Zech McPhearson saw first-team action in the slot.

Undrafted rookie Mekhi Garner is also a name to watch after an impactful offseason.

Safety -- Eagles moving slow with Sydney Brown

Brown spent most of the OTA sessions on the third team behind Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds, as well as second-team safeties Justin Evans and K’Von Wallace.

The summer wasn’t an indication of what’ll happen during training camp, but the Eagles trust the guys on the roster and Brown will have to earn his snaps.

