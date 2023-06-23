1 takeaway from each Commanders position group after the offseason program

The 2023 NFL offseason is over, and only one month remains until the Washington Commanders report for training camp. The theme of Washington’s offseason was quarterback Sam Howell. How would Howell handle being the Commanders’ “QB1” under new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy?

Speaking of Bieniemy, his impact has been felt by the entire team. Head coach Ron Rivera has allowed Bieniemy to alter some of Washington’s practice routines to mirror what Bieniemy did during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs. And Bieniemy’s energy has given Commanders’ practices a new feel.

What does it mean for the season? I guess we’ll see.

With one month until camp, let’s review one takeaway from each position group from the recently completed offseason program.

Quarterback: Sam Howell has 'significant' lead on Jacoby Brissett

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) gestures while standing next to Commanders quarterback Jacoby Brissett (12). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Rivera has said all along that Howell is “QB1” but has not named him the starting quarterback. Confused yet? Essentially, Rivera wanted to give Howell the majority of reps with the first team to see how he handles the entire offseason. While Howell had some ups and downs during OTAs and the minicamp, coaches were happy with his performance and command of the offense.

While Jacoby Brissett finished the offseason program on a strong note, Howell reportedly leads the competition by a “significant” margin.

Running back: Big role for Antonio Gibson in 2023

Antonio Gibson #24 of the Washington Commanders runs the ball after a catch during the fourth quarter in the game against the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Commanders have depth at running back with Brian Robinson Jr., Antonio Gibson, and Chris Rodriguez Jr. All three are recent Washington draft picks and Gibson is entering the final season of his rookie deal.

J.D. McKissic is gone, and the Commanders need a third-down back. That role fits Gibson to a tee. The former college wide receiver will have more opportunities to get the ball in space under Bieniemy. Washington loves its running backs and the combo of Robinson and Gibson could be outstanding.

Wide receiver: Breakout for Dyami Brown?

Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) catches a touchdown pass as Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley (3) defends during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington is in good shape with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson. They comprise one of the NFL’s top trios at wide receiver. Could the Commanders’ No. 4 receiver make an impact in 2023?

Dyami Brown was a third-round selection in the 2021 NFL draft. Over the course of his first two seasons, he hasn’t done much but did flash big-time potential in a loss vs. Tennessee. Reuniting with his old college quarterback and playing under Bieniemy has reportedly lit a fire under Brown, who could be in line for a larger role in 2023. It couldn’t come at a better time for Washington or Brown, with Samuel entering a contract year.

Tight end: Armani Rogers lost for the season

Washington received bad news on Day 1 of OTAs when second-year tight end Armani Rogers was lost for the season with an Achilles injury. While the Commanders have depth at tight end, of the three second-year tight ends, Rogers had the highest upside. The former college quarterback excelled in limited opportunities last season.

However, in some good news for the Commanders, Logan Thomas is healthy and establishing a solid rapport with Howell. Cole Turner turned heads last offseason before injuries ruined his rookie season. Turner is again turning heads and needs a strong and healthy camp to earn himself a consistent role on offense.

Offensive line: Chris Paul vs. Saahdiq Charles at LG

Washington Commanders guard Chris Paul (75) works out before a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Washington has lots of questions on the offensive line, but we know who will start at four of the five positions. At left guard, it will be a battle between Saahdiq Charles [4th season] and Chris Paul [2nd season]. Charles has battled injuries in his young career but has looked promising at times.

There is cautious optimism around both players. However, are the Commanders not looking hard enough for more established offensive line depth?

Defensive line: Chase Young dilemma

The Commanders not picking up defensive end Chase Young’s fifth-year option was a major storyline. At one point, it seemed unfathomable that the 2020 NFL defensive rookie of the year would leave Washington after his first contract. That’s now a real possibility. Young skipped voluntary OTAs but was in town for the minicamp. Young looked explosive and didn’t appear to be hindered athletically at all. It’s truly a make-or-break season for Young, while Montez Sweat is also entering a contract year.

Linebacker: Khaleke Hudson's continued development

Khaleke Hudson AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Jamin Davis missed OTAs as he was recovering from an offseason surgery. Davis was there with his teammates. This opened the door for Khaleke Hudson to earn more time with the starters. Hudson, in his fourth NFL season, was outstanding the season finale vs. Dallas. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio singled out Hudson this offseason. Whether he starts or not, Hudson has earned a consistent role on the defense.

Cornerback: It's all about Emmanuel Forbes

Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (13) stands on the field during Commanders rookie minicamp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone knew the Washington Commanders were looking for cornerback help early in the 2023 NFL draft. And Washington had its eyes on one corner in particular: Emmanuel Forbes. The Commanders selected Forbes at No. 16 overall and even contemplated moving up for him. If what Forbes has shown this offseason is indicative of the type of NFL player he will be, the Commanders found an impact starter for the next decade.

Safety: Outstanding depth

Kamren Curl is entering his fourth season and is eligible for an extension. The Commanders want to re-sign him but business is on hold until Josh Harris is approved as the new owner. Darrick Forrest emerged as a play-making starter in year two, while Jeremy Reaves filled in admirably on defense last season but was an All-Pro on special teams. Additionally, second-year safety Percy Butler could be another breakout player to watch.

Then there is second-round pick Quan Martin. Martin can play slot cornerback, outside cornerback and either safety position.

Do the Commanders have enough depth that they’d actually let Curl walk? It seems doubtful because Washington missed Curl when he was out last season. However, that depth is intriguing. The Commanders have five safeties who could start.

