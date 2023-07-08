1 takeaway from each Bills position group on offense after offseason workouts
Following free agency, the 2023 NFL draft, and offseason practices for the Buffalo Bills, here is one takeaway for each position group on the team’s offense:
Quarterback
It’s a pretty status quo situation at quarterback. Kyle Allen signed this offseason to be Josh Allen’s backup. There wasn’t anything during minicamp to indicate that Matt Barkley will end up the No. 2 ahead of Kyle Allen.
Running back
James Cook currently looks poised to be the feature back in the Bills offense after early offseason workouts. However, it’s a hard to gauge much since there isn’t any tackling or full contact during minicamp.
Cook was working with the first-team offense and caught a touchdown pass from Josh Allen, during minicamp. Due to his larger size, Damien Harris, who signed this offseason, is likely the biggest threat to Cook’s snap count.
Tight end
Josh Allen was reportedly looking Dalton Kincaid’s way plenty this spring. Early and often. The first-round rookie could hit the ground running with the Bills.
Wide receiver
Stefon Diggs missing the first day of minicamp was clearly the talk of Buffalo. Aside from that, the notable player was Trent Sherfield. The free-agent signee was getting some first-team run when Diggs wasn’t there. He’s a name to keep in mind.
Offensive line
Similar to the running game, it’s hard to tell. But it’s back to 2017 in terms of the competition that’s going to unfold. According to The Athletic, Ryan Bates was getting some first-team reps at guard still. Second-round rookie O’Cyrus Torrence was behind him.