1 takeaway from each Bills position group on defense after offseason workouts

Following free agency, the 2023 NFL draft, and offseason practices for the Buffalo Bills, here is one takeaway for each position group on the team’s defense:

Defensive line

Someone is probably going to have to be moved on the defense line. As in, moved out of town.

The depth the Bills have, specifically on the edge of the defensive line, means Buffalo has too many players. The focus is on AJ Epenesa, Boogie Basham, and potentially Shaq Lawson.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

All this put the focus on Von Miller.

If Miller can return from his knee injury to start the season, someone will have to be moved sooner rather than later. Thus far, the biggest takeaway from the D-line group is that Miller is still recovering from his ACL injury as of spring practices. He was on the sideline during workouts.

Linebacker

After the Bills selected Dorian Williams with a third-round pick, general manager Brandon Beane said he would likely be Matt Milano’s backup in his first season.

Spring practices are very early in the year. Buffalo’s coaching staff could just be testing out the waters, but Williams was thrown into the mix to replace Tremaine Edmunds even though Beane said that wasn’t the plan.

Advertisement

We’ll see how serious of a candidate Williams is during training camp if he’s still lining up in the middle, but it’s noteworthy that he was there already.

Cornerback

Buffalo Bills defensive back Kaiir Elam (24) USAT

Former first-round pick or not, Kaiir Elam is going to have to earn it.

Despite a promising 2022 postseason, Elam was still splitting reps during spring practices with the likes of Dane Jackson and Christian Benford. That battle to start across from Tre’Davious White will be a position to watch during the summer.

Safety

Could the safety position be totally settled already? In the best-possible meaning of that, yes.

Damar Hamlin could still start the 2023 season on the sideline following his cardiac arrest episode last season. However, Hamlin was on the field practicing during the spring. An amazing update.

Advertisement

If Hamlin is back, he would round out the Bills’ safety position group along with Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, and Taylor Rapp.

Special teams

No news is good news for the special teamers.

Punter Sam Martin re-signed this offseason and kicker Tyler Bass is back. Even so, it’s normal for NFL teams to bring in extra special teamers during the spring and summer.

As of now, the Bills haven’t done that. Status quo and a nod of confidence for this group.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire