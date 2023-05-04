1 stat we promise will go up for the Steelers in 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a concerted effort in the NFL draft to bolster the run game via the 2023 NFL draft. And this wasn’t just from the addition of offensive tackle Broderick Jones. Drafting tight end Darnell Washington was a huge more for the offense and not just as a sixth offensive lineman.
Adding Washington marks a significant change in how the Steelers offense is going to run. According to NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Steelers ran 12 personnel 20 percent of the time in 2022. Look for that number to go way up in 2023.
The combination of Washington and Pat Freiermuth gives the Steelers one of the top one-two combinations at tight end in the NFL. Even offensive coordinator Matt Canada should be able to find ways to use both players at the same time. This is in addition to Connor Heyward who came into his own as a rookie last season. With three excellent tight ends, we expect the Steelers to be among the top of the league in running two tight end set.
the most efficient personnel grouping to pass out of last year was 12 personnel
12 personnel usage rate on pass plays:
34% – BAL
29% – KC
27% – SEA
23% – ATL
22% – GB
21% – NO
20% – TEN, PIT, HOU
19% – ARI
17% – DEN
16% – NYG, CLE, JAX, NYJ
15% – DAL, LAC
14% – PHI, WAS, CAR…
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 4, 2023
