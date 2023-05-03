1 stat to know about each of Chargers’ draft picks

The Chargers came away with an impressive haul of draft picks last weekend.

We picked out one stat to know about each of Los Angeles’ draft picks from their collegiate career. These numbers should make supporters feel even more intrigued about the incoming rookie class.

WR Quentin Johnston

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

8.7

The Chargers needed a player to supply them with the vertical speed to take the top off the defense and someone with horizontal speed and quickness to create offense on their own. Insert Johnston, who averaged 8.7 yards after the catch, which was the most among receivers in this year’s draft class. Johnston is still raw and will need to refine his route running and clean up the drop issues he dealt with in college. Still, there’s no doubt that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will cater to his strengths in various ways (slants, jet sweeps, crossing routes) because Johnston is a threat with the ball in his hands in the open field.

EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

13.5

Outside of Khalil Mack, the Chargers struggled to get to the quarterback when Joey Bosa missed most of the season with a groin injury. So in hopes of resolving that, they drafted Tuipulotu, who had 13.5 sacks, the most in college football in 2022. Given his ability to rush from the outside and inside, the pass-rush packages Los Angeles will utilize with the others up front and his skillset as a powerful rusher with active hands and pass-rush instincts, expect Tuipulotu to be a mainstay in the backfield early on in his pro career.

LB Daiyan Henley

AP Photo/Young Kwak

8.2

For only playing on the defensive side of the ball for three years, Henley is way ahead of the curve. That especially shows up as a tackler, as Henley missed only 8.2% of his tackle attempts in his career and improved every single season after switching to linebacker in 2020. With lengthy 33-inch arms, proper wrap-up technique and strength, Haiyan does an excellent job of corraling runners and bringing them down to the ground. That should be beneficial on special teams coverage and on defense, which is a department the Chargers struggled in last season.

WR Derius Davis

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

6

After losing DeAndre Carter, who signed with the Raiders in free agency, the Chargers filled their return specialist void with Davis. Davis finished his TCU career as the school’s all-time leader with five punt return scores and tied the team record with six total return touchdowns. With a blazing 4.36 40 speed and shiftiness in the open field, Davis is a threat to take any return to the house. While his primary responsibility will be to return kicks, Davis offers the ability to come on the field in the gadget packages with his skillset.

OL Jordan McFadden

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The Chargers needed to add depth along the offensive line and they did so with a great value selection of McFadden in the fifth round. McFadden will begin his career competing for the swing guard spot with the upside to start inside and outside at both tackle spots in a pinch. When McFadden sees the field, he’s bringing a rugged run blocker and a plus pass protector. According to Pro Football Focus, McFadden allowed just two quarterback hits in his entire career (1,584 snaps).

DL Scott Matlock

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

3

The Chargers boosted the defensive line with the selection of Matlock, who adds more pass-rush presence from the inside. With his tough style of play, athleticism and heavy hands, Matlock will not only make an impact on defense but it should carry over to special teams for Los Angeles. Matlock blocked three kicks throughout his time at Boise State, one of which led to a touchdown return.

QB Max Duggan

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

41

The Chargers were intrigued by Duggan in different facets and his production was one of them, especially in his final season for the Horned Frogs. En route to leading TCU to their first College Football Playoff appearance, Duggan threw 41 total touchdowns, the second-most ever in school history. One of the most accomplished TCU quarterbacks, Duggan finished second in school history in career touchdown passes (73) and is third all-time with 9,618 passing yards.

