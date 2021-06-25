1 sleeper to watch at each position on offense in Saints training camp

Most of the New Orleans Saints roster is already set. While the team took some losses this offseason, a two-deep look across the depth chart doesn’t feature too many unfamiliar names. But if you dig a little deeper, you’ll see plenty of new players looking to seize new opportunities.

Training camp is still a month away, but some surprise candidates are already beginning to emerge. Here are some players to keep in mind as the summer marches on:

Quarterback: Trevor Siemian

Tennessee Titans quarterback Trevor Siemian (4) hands the ball off during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

Even if it's just lip service, Sean Payton has brought up Siemian frequently when discussing his quarterbacks. He's very much in play for a roster spot should Ian Book have a rough training camp, with a third passer needed behind Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. Siemian has 27 NFL starts behind him and that experience could give him an edge over the rookie draft pick.

Running back: Tony Jones Jr.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) hands the ball to New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (37) during an NFL football training camp practice at the Superdome in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

Jones ran hard in his late-season appearance against the Carolina Panthers until an injury knocked him out of action, but his year on the practice squad could catapult him to the active roster if he's able to chip in on special teams. Dwayne Washington is entering the final year of his contract, while Latavius Murray is a free agent in 2023. Jones has a shot at earning some long-term job security with a productive summer.

Tight end: Ethan Wolf

Sep 24, 2016; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Ethan Wolf (82) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the third quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Initially brought in to compete with Tommy Stevens (a battle which he decisively won), Wolf spent the 2020 season on the Saints practice squad working on his blocking as a possible Josh Hill replacement. That opportunity is now here, though Adam Trautman and Nick Vannett figure to get most of the starter's reps. Wolf is also, so far, the only Saints player participating in Travis Kelce's tight ends summit. Maybe he can pick up a trick or two to help his cause in training camp.

Offensive line: Calvin Throckmorton

Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton (54) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Landon Young was drafted out of Kentucky as a possible swing tackle and Ryan Ramczyk backup, which makes sense considering how poorly Ethan Greenidge played in spot duty early last season. Greenidge and Derrick Kelly have both been around longer than Young and Throckmorton, but the former Oregon starter has played every offensive spot and shouldn't be overlooked. A job as Ramczyk's understudy is very much up for grabs, and Throckmorton has a strong enough resume to pursue it.

Wide receiver: Kawaan Baker

South Alabama wide receiver Kawaan Baker (15) out runs Southern Mississippi defensive back Natrone Brooks (18) on his way to a 52-yard touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Hattiesburg, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. South Alabama won 32-21. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The rookie out of South Alabama has an interesting athletic profile; he nails the height-weight-speed benchmarks at 6-foot-flat and 210 pounds with a 4.45-second 40 time, but his jumps put him among the best performers in his weight class. And that's reflected in his style of play, where he's shown the explosiveness to quickly put ground between him and would-be tacklers. If he can continue to be a run-after-catch machine, he might elbow his way into the first-team rotation.

Special teams: Nolan Cooney

Sep 14, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange place kicker Andre Szmyt (91) kicks a field goal from the hold of place kicker Nolan Cooney (92) against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Gillikin did have a year to observe Thomas Morstead go about his craft, but Cooney arguably had the better final year of college before turning pro. He's got a big leg and could benefit from a better coverage team than he worked with at Syracuse. The only certainty is that one of these young punters is going to replace Morstead, and Cooney is skilled enough to make it a legitimate training camp competition.

