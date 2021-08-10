UPDATE 1-Shares in S.Korea's Krafton, maker of hit game 'PUBG', fall in debut

(Adds background, market capitalisation)

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Krafton Inc, the South Korean company behind the blockbuster video game "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG), opened down 9.9% from their initial public offering (IPO) price on their trading debut on Tuesday.

The games developer, backed by Chinese gaming giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, was valued at about $19.6 billion on Tuesday, with shares trading at 460,000 won in morning trade down from an IPO price of 498,000 won.

Krafton derived 87% of its revenue from Asia, excluding South Korea, in the January-March quarter, a large portion of which is seen coming from sales in China handled by Tencent.

Gaming companies are facing uncertain prospects in China where regulators have come down hard on a number of industries, upending norms with new guidance and regulations.

Tencent this month said it would further curb minors' access to its flagship video game "Honor of Kings", hours after its shares were battered by a state media article that described online games as "spiritual opium".

Still, Krafton raised $3.75 billion in South Korea's second-largest IPO, even after the firm cut its fund-raising target by a quarter after regulators ordered it to revise its filings.

Some 65% of the IPO proceeds will go to Krafton, which plans to use the bulk of those funds to acquire other gaming companies.

($1 = 1,146.7700 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Jihoon Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Richard Pullin)