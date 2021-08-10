UPDATE 1-Salesforce jumps into streaming with business-focused content

(Adds details on service)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Enterprise software firm Salesforce Inc said on Tuesday it would launch a streaming service, Salesforce+, that would feature original content focused on businesses and professionals.

The company said its in-house studio has developed and produced the core content for the streaming service that would debut at its Dreamforce event in September.

The service, which is meant to be a business media platform unlike streaming options offered by Walt Disney Co and Netflix, will include live experiences, original series and podcasts.

Its slate of content includes "Connections" that features marketers from companies such as IBM, Levi's, and GoFundMe, and "The Inflection Point" that features chief executive officers of brands like Coca-Cola, PayPal and Ford Motor.

