1 ruled out, 2 questionable in Colts vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) released their final injury reports on Friday ahead of the Week 10 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The final injury reports included designations for the game and all things considered, both teams are relatively healthy. Only one player was ruled out for the game while two others were listed as questionable.

Here are the players with injury designations in Week 10:

OUT | Colts CB Xaiver Rhodes | Calf

Rhodes didn’t practice all week due to a calf injury he suffered against the New York Jets in Week 9. It isn’t clear if this is a re-aggravation of the previous calf injury he suffered in Week 7 but was able to play through. The Colts haven’t discussed a stint on the injured reserve list.

Questionable | Colts DT DeForest Buckner | Back

Buckner popped up on the injury report mid-week with a back injury that Frank Reich said “locked up” on him. He didn’t practice Friday and even though he’s expected to play, it wouldn’t be a surprise if it limited him on Sunday. Regardless, the Colts need Buckner in the lineup.

Questionable | Jaguars RB James Robinson | Heel

Robinson has been dealing with a heel injury and appears to be a game-time decision. If he can’t go, Carlos Hyde is the one to likely to carry the load.

