UPDATE 1-RTL acquires Bertelsmann's Gruner + Jahr, raises guidance

Douglas Busvine
·2 min read

(Adds deal context, results detail)

By Douglas Busvine

BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - European broadcaster RTL said that its German unit would acquire publishing house Gruner + Jahr from its parent Bertelsmann for 230 million euros ($272 million), as it published strong results and raised its guidance.

The agreed deal will "create Germany's first cross-media champion", RTL said, after CEO Thomas Rabe launched a series of deals this year to merge or sell its TV operations in France and the Benelux countries.

Rabe, who also heads Bertelsmann, has embarked on a strategy of consolidating Europe's national TV markets in the face of competition from U.S. streaming giants led by Netflix and Amazon Prime.

His biggest move to date has been the merger of RTL's French unit M6 with TF1. The deal has been widely interpreted as a prelude to a German-centric TV merger although that would probably meet antitrust concerns.

"We have made significant progress in the execution of our national champions strategy," Rabe said in a statement.

"Major moves in Germany, France, the Netherlands and Belgium will create significant value for RTL Group’s shareholders and put us in a strong position to compete with the global tech platforms."

RTL also reported a strong recovery in its business in the second quarter, with revenue up 36% from the same period a year earlier, when the coronavirus pandemic led European governments to lock down their economies.

TV advertising revenue surged by 65% in the quarter, echoing similar strength at German rival ProSiebenSat.1 Media in results on Thursday that showed a sevenfold rise in profits.

RTL raised its revenue outlook for the year to 6.5 billion euros from 6.2 billion and lifted its forecast for adjusted earnings before interest, taxation and amortization (EBITA) to 1.05 billion euros from 975 million.

RTL also set a long-term goal for its Fremantle global content business to achieve annual revenue of 3 billion euros by 2025 through organic growth and acquisitions. ($1 = 0.8457 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMD Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    The chipmaker's technology advantage over its bigger rival can add billions of dollars to its revenue.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Reporting Earnings on Saturday. Here’s What to Expect.

    (BRKA) is expected to report strong second-quarter results on Saturday, including a 7% rise in its book value and a 10% increase in operating earnings. This estimate on investment portfolio gains comes from Edward Jones analyst James Shanahan who has a Buy rating on the stock. Investors will be focused on book value, earnings, and stock repurchases given that CEO Warren Buffett has ramped up the buyback program in recent quarters.

  • Institutions are Hedging their Bets with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM)

    Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)might be on the verge of reversing the trend. After a massive 10-bagger run in 2020, the stock started drifting lower, undoing some of the parabolic move up. Yet, in July, it set what might be a higher low. Today we will examine the ownership structure of the company and elaborate why we believe that the institutional investors are hedging their broad market bets with Zoom Video Communications.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Double (or More), Say Analysts

    The second quarter earnings season is starting to wind down, and data shows that – after more than 90% of S&P listed companies have reported – we’re looking at 60% earnings growth for Q2. Tech giants like Apple and Facebook, and major banks like JPM, have shown double-digit year-over-year earnings growth. It’s clear, at least from this metric, that we’re seeing the post-pandemic economic take-off. But are we? Other data shows that second quarter GDP growth – the usual proxy for overall economic

  • 3 Investments I Plan to Keep Around During Retirement

    Instead, I'll have to assemble an investment portfolio that continues to generate income for me. The great thing about dividend stocks is that they allow you to make money in two ways. First, like all stocks, dividend stocks have the potential to gain value over time.

  • Bayer buys biopharma firm Vividion Therapeutics for up to $2 billion

    Bayer on Thursday said it acquired U.S.-based biopharmaceuticals company Vividion Therapeutics for up to $2 billion to boost its ability to discover new treatments and lift the value of its drug pipeline. The deal, expected to close during the third quarter, includes a $1.5 billion upfront payment as well as possible milestone payments of up to $500 million, the agriculture and pharmaceuticals group said in a statement. "Identification of drug candidates for proteins that are considered undruggable is a great challenge in drug discovery," Bayer said.

  • Cybin Becomes First Psychedelics Company On The NYSE: CEO Explains Everything You Need To Know

    Cybin (NYSE: CYBN), a biotech company in the psychedelics space, began listing its stock on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. The company is the first in the sector to enter the NYSE, following a trend of five psychedelics companies to debut on the Nasdaq since the beginning of the year. “This validation by the NYSE is incredibly humbling,” said CEO Doug Drysdale in an exclusive interview with Benzinga. He added that the listing provides a real opportunity for increased awareness as well

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Outdoor grills maker Weber valued at nearly $5 billion in debut as shares rise

    At a price of $14 per share, Weber raised about $250 million in its IPO. The Palatine, Illinois-based company, whose grill types include gas, electric and charcoal, made its debut a week after rival wood pellet grill maker Traeger Inc started trading on the NYSE. Weber was founded by George Stephen Sr., who invented the Weber Kettle - a dome-shaped charcoal grill - about 70 years ago.

  • Bonds Are Terrible Deals Right Now. What to Buy Instead.

    Treasuries may afford safety, but at yields far below inflation, you’re losing money every month, says one strategist.

  • Expanded Child Tax Credit could generate benefits worth eight times its cost

    The $100 billion investment to increase the Child Tax Credit this year would generate about $794 billion in current and future benefits for society.

  • How Much Cash Should You Keep in Your Checking and Savings Bank Accounts?

    The answer depends on your spending habits as well as financial goals.

  • I Inherited an IRA. Now What?

    Here’s what you should consider if you inherit money in either a traditional or a Roth IRA.

  • TheScore stock soars 75% on US$2 billion offer from Penn National Gaming

    U.S. firms have taken interest in Canada following the passage of legislation allowing bets on single sports games.

  • Steve Harvey Says Every Married Couple Should Have 4 Bank Accounts

    The comedian breaks down what he calls "the best advice I ever got."

  • PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$1.08

    PepsiCo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEP ) will increase its dividend on the 30th of September to US$1.08. Based on the announced...

  • Pfizer's CEO Wants to Go Shopping: 3 Potential Companies on His Radar

    Projecting over $33 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenue alone in 2021, CEO Albert Bourla wants to beef up Pfizer's pipeline.

  • Lithium-Mining Stocks Are Flying. Thank President Biden.

    Shares of lithium miners are soaring Thursday. One reported upside earnings, but the government is to thank for today's sector-wide rise.

  • Suze Orman: Medicare is not free, so start doing this now

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but the stock is down.