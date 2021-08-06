UPDATE 1-RTL acquires Bertelsmann's Gruner + Jahr, raises guidance

(Adds deal context, results detail)

By Douglas Busvine

BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - European broadcaster RTL said that its German unit would acquire publishing house Gruner + Jahr from its parent Bertelsmann for 230 million euros ($272 million), as it published strong results and raised its guidance.

The agreed deal will "create Germany's first cross-media champion", RTL said, after CEO Thomas Rabe launched a series of deals this year to merge or sell its TV operations in France and the Benelux countries.

Rabe, who also heads Bertelsmann, has embarked on a strategy of consolidating Europe's national TV markets in the face of competition from U.S. streaming giants led by Netflix and Amazon Prime.

His biggest move to date has been the merger of RTL's French unit M6 with TF1. The deal has been widely interpreted as a prelude to a German-centric TV merger although that would probably meet antitrust concerns.

"We have made significant progress in the execution of our national champions strategy," Rabe said in a statement.

"Major moves in Germany, France, the Netherlands and Belgium will create significant value for RTL Group’s shareholders and put us in a strong position to compete with the global tech platforms."

RTL also reported a strong recovery in its business in the second quarter, with revenue up 36% from the same period a year earlier, when the coronavirus pandemic led European governments to lock down their economies.

TV advertising revenue surged by 65% in the quarter, echoing similar strength at German rival ProSiebenSat.1 Media in results on Thursday that showed a sevenfold rise in profits.

RTL raised its revenue outlook for the year to 6.5 billion euros from 6.2 billion and lifted its forecast for adjusted earnings before interest, taxation and amortization (EBITA) to 1.05 billion euros from 975 million.

RTL also set a long-term goal for its Fremantle global content business to achieve annual revenue of 3 billion euros by 2025 through organic growth and acquisitions. ($1 = 0.8457 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)