1 rookie draft pick for each team we’re excited to watch in preseason openers

The NFL preseason kicks into gear this weekend. Between Thursday and Sunday, all 32 NFL teams will have played their exhibition season opener.

It’s the first chance to unleash the rookie draft class against another team. Whether it’s a top pick or a late-round sleeper who has excelled in camp, there are many rookie storylines to watch in each matchup.

Of course, the Browns and Jets already played in the Hall of Fame exhibition last week. In that matchup, we got to see promising fifth-round QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson stand out for the Browns and second-round C Joe Tippman play well for New York in their debuts.

Who will join them as standout rookies in their preseason debuts? Here is one intriguing candidate from each team.

Arizona Cardinals: QB Clayton Tune

Robinson has already made some eye-popping plays in training camp befitting the No. 8 overall pick. Now we’ll get a chance to see what the Texas standout can do against the Dolphins on Friday night.

The fourth-rounder from Ole Miss has quickly established himself with his physicality off the edge and for not backing down. He should get ample chances to rush the passer in Saturday night’s home date with the Eagles.

Buffalo Bills: OG O'Cyrus Torrence

Torrence, the No. 59 overall pick, is locked in a camp battle for the starting right guard spot. The Florida strongman gets a chance to prove himself on Saturday afternoon when Buffalo hosts Indianapolis.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft has already earned raves for his throwing touch. On Saturday afternoon, Young gets to test himself for the first time against an impressive Jets defense.

The fifth-rounder from Oregon figures to play a ton as he efforts to solidify his role as the Bears’ top reserve LB. Sewell and his Bears face the Titans on Saturday afternoon.

Cincinnati Bengals: CB DJ Turner

Jones played extensively in the Hall of Fame game and did not allow a single QB pressure all night. Can the fourth-rounder from Ohio State do it again when the Browns host the Commanders on Friday night?

It’s been fun to watch clips of the 5-foot-5 Vaughn running with the big boys in Cowboys camp. Now the sixth-rounder from Kansas State gets to test his speed and toughness against the Jaguars on Saturday.

Skinner was drafted in the sixth round out of Boise State, but reports out of Denver indicate he could win a starting gig with a strong preseason. That quest begins in Arizona on Friday night.

Green Bay Packers: WR Jayden Reed

Reed came to Green Bay as a second-round pick from Michigan State. If he plays in Cincinnati on Friday night the way he’s performed throughout Packers camp, he could quickly establish himself as new starting QB Jordan Love’s favorite receiver.

Houston Texans: EDGE Will Anderson

I’ll leave the commentary here on the No. 3 overall pick to my friend Cole Thompson, who hosts a sports radio show in Houston:

Ok. I, a person who is not a coach or scout, have seen Will Anderson Jr. explode off the ball, overpower men older than him, close the gap on run plays & chase down receivers who have a 15-yard advantage over him daily. I’ve never seen this from a rookie before. Not many have. https://t.co/mbjNXK2jzz — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) August 6, 2023

Yeah, that makes for a good Thursday night viewing when the Texans play the Patriots…

Indianapolis Colts: QB Anthony Richardson

Strange was something of a surprise selection as the No. 61 overall pick, but the big TE from Penn State has made some waves in Jaguars camp with his physicality after the catch and ability in the red zone. Strange gets a chance to prove it against the Cowboys on Saturday evening.

The Raiders might’ve found themselves a starting outside corner in the fourth round in Bennett. He’s regularly repping with the first team. The Maryland product gets to prove himself against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.

This one is admittedly a selfish choice; Henley was my unofficial draft crush this year. The third-round LB from Washington State has impressed camp observers with his coverage. The Chargers play the Rams on Saturday night.

Los Angeles Rams: OLB Byron Young

The Rams tabbed Young in the third round with the intent of him quickly emerging as a starter. And the versatile Tennessee Volunteer is penciled in to do just that on Saturday night against the Chargers. Validation time for a promising young player.

Miami Dolphins: CB Cam Smith

Minnesota’s top pick has quickly developed some chemistry with QB Kirk Cousins in camp. The exciting USC wideout gets his first taste of preseason action on Thursday night in Seattle.

Mapu, a third-rounder from Sacramento State, doesn’t get a positional designation. He’s a defensive weapon, a 230-pound hybrid safety/linebacker/EDGE. We’ll get an initial look at what Bill Belichick can do with such a versatile player on Thursday night against Houston.

The fourth-round QB from Fresno State stood out during Senior Bowl week for his maturity and precision. How well that goes against the Chiefs on Saturday night will kick off Haener’s progress in trying to climb the Saints depth chart.

New York Giants: OC John Michael Schmitz

The Giants drafted the Minnesota center in the second round and he’s received great reviews throughout training camp. Schmitz can solidify his status with a strong showing in Detroit on Friday night.

New York Jets: RB Israel Abanikanda

Abanikanda looked like he belonged with his debut in the Hall of Fame game. Now we get to see how the fifth-rounder from Pittsburgh can build off the 9-carry, 27-yard outing last week when the Jets visit the Panthers on Saturday.

Pittsburgh Steelers: TE Darnell Washington

The giant tight end from Georgia wound up falling to the Steelers in the third round. It’s time to see if he can do things like this against other teams and not just the Steelers defense:

Video: #Steelers rookie TE Darnell Washington makes LBs look tiny next to him, and he has the speed to run way from them too. Pittsburgh may have found a gem at the 6'7, 264 pound rookie.pic.twitter.com/3suNLPYL5N — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 5, 2023

San Francisco 49ers: K Jake Moody

It’s not every day that a kicker draws such interest, but not many kickers are drafted as high as the third round. The Niners clearly believe in the Michigan man Moody, and we get to see if he can deliver in his first preseason game in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Smith-Njigba has been a highlight machine throughout Seahawks training camp. The first-rounder from Ohio State gets a crack at an opposing secondary for the first time when the Vikings visit Seattle on Thursday night.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OL Cody Mauch

The colorful Mauch has already risen to first-team right guard on the Bucs depth chart. It’s a big jump from North Dakota State, but the second-rounder can help prove himself on Friday night against the Steelers.

Tennessee Titans: QB Will Levis

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) passes the ball after an NFL football training camp practice Monday, July 31, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

Levis is battling to find his place on the complicated Titans QB depth chart. The second-rounder from Kentucky gets his first chance to show Tennessee fans what they’re getting when they face the Bears on Saturday afternoon.

Washington Commanders: OT Braeden Daniels

The early reports from Washington on Daniels, the Commanders’ fourth-round pick from Utah, have not been great. Can he change that narrative against another team and not facing guys he practices against all the time? The Commanders head to Cleveland on Friday night, giving Daniels a fresh shot.

