UPDATE 1-Robinhood to buy fintech firm Say Technologies for $140 mln

·1 min read

(Adds details on Say's business, background)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc said on Tuesday it would buy fintech startup Say Technologies for $140 million in an all-cash deal, weeks after the online brokerage's stock market listing.

New York-based Say, founded in 2017, has built a communication platform that crowdsources questions from retail investors and allows them to interact with the companies they invest in during annual meetings, earnings calls and other events.

Say also offers shareholders proxy-voting and polling services. Its platform has been used during Tesla Inc's earnings calls, according to media reports.

"Say was built on the belief that everyone should have the same access to the financial markets as Wall Street insiders," a blog post from Robinhood said.

With a marketing mantra of "democratizing finance", Robinhood has sought to win over retail investors. In May, the company unveiled a new platform to allow retail investors the opportunity to snap up shares in initial public offerings.

The company had an underwhelming market debut late last month, but the stock has since seen a wild rally and was up nearly 50% from its IPO price as of last close.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Recommended Stories

  • DraftKings In Rally Mode After Gartley Buy Signal

    The correction may have come to an end, setting the stage for a rally that could easily exceed the first quarter peak.

  • APA & TotalEnergies Make Oil Discovery in Offshore Suriname

    APA and TotalEnergies (TTE) encounter 30 meters of net black oil pay in a single zone of high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir.

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • HVAC Stocks Can Keep Beating the Market. Here’s Why.

    The heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning business is rapidly becoming one of the most consistent end markets in the industrial universe. It’s also becoming an important ESG play, and it benefits from post-Covid back-to-work trends.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Crash on Long Liquidation

    Yields continue to rise

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Sony’s Funimation Closes $1.2B Crunchyroll Acquisition From AT&T, Plans to Create Single Anime Service

    AT&T has officially divested Crunchyroll, closing the sale of the anime business to Sony’s Funimation group — bringing together two erstwhile competitors under the Sony umbrella. The telco, looking for every opportunity to pay down its debt, sold Crunchyroll for $1.175 billion in cash paid at closing by Funimation Global Group, a joint venture between […]

  • Mesa Air (MESA) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Mesa Air (MESA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.33% and -13.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Bitcoin Breaks Key Resistance as Market Health Improves on Institutional Demand

    "There seems to be a shift in the sentiment in the market compared to a few months back," said hedge fund executive director Ulrik Lykke.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones slams Jay-Z and Will Smith's rent-to-own housing startup as 'predatory'

    "All this program does is charge struggling people additional fees for being poor, which is what every other predatory lender does," Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted.

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 3 stock market red flags: BofA strategist

    Cracks are emerging in the stock market. Here three you need to know about.

  • Earnings on full display, inflation data on the way — what to expect

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss what investors should expect from companies like Disney, AMC, Planet Fitness, and many more as quarterly earnings continue to roll out and the impact of inflation data scheduled to come out this week.

  • Lyft is Yahoo Finance Plus’ investment idea of the day

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports details on Yahoo Finance’s Investment idea of the day.

  • CPI data this week will show June as the peak for this inflation cycle: Strategist

    Sam Stovall, CFRA Chief Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss inflation concerns, Delta variant impact on the market, and outlook on the Fed.

  • Why August trading favors bears

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre speaks with JC Parets, allstarcharts.com Founder & Chief Strategist, about the latest market action.

  • ‘In a vacuum, the lower yields would be a concern’: Strategist

    David Nelson, Chief Strategist with Belpointe Asset Management, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the headwinds for the market due to the delta variant, outlook on the Fed, and opportunities in the markets.

  • What's Next for Bitcoin After Reaching 3-Month High of $46K

    Bitcoin is on a tear, rising 7% for the day as it charged toward a three-month high of $46,000, with new data revealing market sentiment is gradually building. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • Oil slides on China virus curbs, strong dollar

    Oil prices Monday extended last week’s steep slide, falling more than 4% in early trading, hitting their lowest level since May before trimming some of that decline. The drop comes atop last week’s 6% slump, which marked the biggest weekly loss in four months. Pressuring oil: concerns that new restrictions stemming from the spike in COVID-19 cases in Asia, especially China, could dent fuel demand. China’s COVID-19 cases are just a fraction of that of the U.S., but they’re climbing quickly, and the sharp jump in new cases reported on Monday sparked worries. Add to that a report showing the country’s export growth slowed in July partly owing to outbreaks of COVID cases. Flight cancellations and other new travel restrictions imposed by China also exacerbated those concerns, as well as warnings by cities against travel and limits on public transport and taxi services in badly hit areas.Crude oil is priced in U.S. dollars, so the greenback’s rally to a four-month high against the euro also weighed on oil prices. For holders of other currencies, a stronger dollar makes oil more expensive to buy.