1 QB prospect for Colts in each round of NFL draft

The Indianapolis Colts are just over two weeks away from the start of the 2023 NFL draft where they’ll be looking to add talent and depth to the roster.

When it comes to the Colts and the draft, all of the talk is about the quarterback position and which prospect they’ll choose if they decide to make the pick at No. 4 overall.

As much as we believe the Colts will use their first-round pick on a quarterback prospect, there is a non-zero chance they wait to address the position. We detailed some reasons why that would be the case.

So while the expectation is that the Colts will take a quarterback in the first round, it’s best to be prepared for prospects in all rounds of the draft.

We’ll be tracking the Colts’ reported interest in the 2023 draft class so be sure to keep up with latest updates via our tracker.

Here’s a look at one quarterback prospect who fits the Colts in each round of the draft:

Round 1

Best prospect fit: Anthony Richardson, Florida

Selections in this round (1): No. 4

Will Levis will have his truthers, and there is some upside to his game. But Richardson should be the pick here. In fact, Richardson very well may be the favorite to go to the Colts when it’s all said and done.

There’s no denying the risk that comes with selecting a quarterback with just 13 starts under his belt at the collegiate level, but Richardson’s tape shows a prospect who’s further along in his development than one might think. It also didn’t help the Florida offense was extremely simplistic, and Richardson had close to no help around him.

Richardson brings elite size, arm strength and a level of athleticism we haven’t seen at the quarterback position. He’s both faster and bigger than Cam Newton but has the arm strength of Josh Allen. It’s easy to see why he’s getting buzz at the top of the draft.

Considering what Shane Steichen has done with Jalen Hurts, it’s an easy comparison to make given his dual-threat ability. Richardson’s upside could surpass that even if it will include some growing pains along the way.

You can check out our scouting report on Richardson, conducted by our very own Cody Manning.

Other prospects to consider: Will Levis (Kentucky)

Round 2

Best prospect fit: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Selections in this round (1): No. 35

Hooker seems to be getting some Round 1 buzz as the draft approaches and maybe a team takes the chance on him with that draft capital in order to gain an extra year on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. But the Colts shouldn’t consider Hooker until Day 2 at the earliest.

Hooker brings a lot of positives to the field. He’s a strong leader, an accurate passer with solid mechanics, and he has the athleticism to make plays outside of structure. His numbers over the last two seasons rank among the best of the quarterbacks in college.

But Hooker’s advanced age (25) and the fact he’s recovering from an ACL tear are both red flags. The latter may not be a concern for the long term, but it’s likely to keep him off the field until training camp at the earliest, which means he’ll be a bit further behind in the playbook.

On top of that, there are major concerns about the Tennessee offense inflating his numbers while keeping him from developing into a pro-style quarterback. The system they use relies on the spacing of the hash marks in college, which don’t exist in the same way in the NFL. Not to mention, the offense relies on the quarterback making one read before the decision to throw.

Hooker is an intriguing prospect for a team like the Rams or Buccaneers, but if the Colts pass on a first-round quarterback, it may be best to simply roll with Gardner Minshew for the season.

If they don’t, though, Hooker would be the top choice in Round 2.

You can check out our full scouting report on Hooker.

Round 3

Best prospect fit: Jaren Hall, BYU

Selections in this round (1): No. 79

The Colts have shown plenty of interest in Hall potentially as an emergency plan in the event they pass on a quarterback in the first round. He brings some intriguing traits to the field. He’s undersized for the position but most analysts see a lack of arm strength and velocity as red flags in his profile.

Hall is noted for having strong poise in the pocket with the ability to show excellent ball placement on anticipatory throws. While he lacks above-average arm strength, he’s shown the ability to put touch on his deep throws.

Hall is likely a Day 2 or Day 3 pick at best considering his limited arm strength and lack of size for the position, but there’s upside for him to be a backup-caliber player in the league.

Round 4

Best prospect fit: Tanner McKee, Stanford

Selections in this round (1): No. 106

Some are a bit higher on McKee considering his prototypical size and above-average arm strength. However, his lack of athleticism and ability to make plays outside of structure will limit his ceiling to being a pocket passer only.

McKee brings excellent velocity on his throws and has the strength to make plays to all levels of the field, including outside the numbers on the far hash. His footwork leaves much to be desired and often leaves him with inaccurate throws. There also are questions about his ability to handle pressure and whether his lack of athleticism will compound the issues at the next level.

McKee doesn’t profile as an upside quarterback, which is the type of passer the Colts should consider on Day 3 if they wait, but he may be the highest on their board at the time.

Round 5

Best prospect fit: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Selections in this round (3): Nos. 138, 162, 176

It will be interesting to see how the league views Tompson-Robinson. He’s an older prospect coming from a Chip Kelly offense that typically favors college quarterbacks, but he’s shown improvement throughout his career as a passer. He’s a bit on the light side in terms of weight, but has intriguing athleticism to make plays out of structure.

Thompson-Robinson is likely heading toward a path to being a backup for a team that features RPO concepts while emphasizing in a rhythm passing game, but there’s enough upside on Day 3 to take a shot.

Round 6

The Colts currently don’t have a pick in the sixth round of the draft.

Round 7

Best prospect fit: Aidan O’Connell

Selections in this round: Nos. 221, 236

O’Connell isn’t all that exciting of a prospect, but the Colts have shown some interest in the local product. They hosted (or will host) him for a top-30 visit and conducted a private workout with the former Boilermaker.

O’Connell brings good size to the position but doesn’t possess much upside either as a thrower or athletically. He brings experience playing in a pro-style offense and hasn’t shied away from needing to carry his offense, but he’s limited athletically and doesn’t possess much upside when it comes to his arm talent. Still, he could make it as a backup in the NFL.

