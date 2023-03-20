1 Purdue upset by #16 Fairleigh Dickinson, #15 Princeton making some noise, early NCAA tournament exits for Kansas, Duke & Kentucky

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger break down all of the biggest games that took place during the first weekend of March Madness.

The rounds of 64 and 32 have been completed and the cream is rising to the top in this year’s college basketball March Madness tournament. We saw a lot of pivotal games including some major upsets in the first two rounds.

The #1 seed Purdue Boilermakers fell to the #16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights causing more heartbreak for the Purdue fans. Another early exit with a talented team has baffled the pod as Purdue coach Matt Painter can’t seem to get it right.

This year’s tournament has not been friendly to the blue bloods either as Kansas, Duke & Kentucky have all been bounced in the round of 32 making the fellas question as which team can get back on track the quickest.

The Texas Longhorns have been battling hard for interim head coach Rodney Terry and, to everyone’s surprise, the Ivy League’s very own Princeton Tigers are making noise as a #15 seed, beating not only #7 ranked Mizzou but also #2 ranked Arizona in the first round.

The Arkansas Razorbacks head basketball coach Eric Musselman was very happy to make the sweet sixteen, shown by his disregard for upper body clothing when the Razorbacks advanced.

Lastly, in news of the weird, a Texas A&M player has an interesting NIL deal & a very old clam has been discovered.

1:00 The Sweet Sixteen is set

4:50 Purdue’s collapse against #16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson

12:33 The Blue Bloods are out of the tournament

17:53 18:10 Why are more upsets taking place in the tournament than before?

22:37 Eric Musselman goes shirtless after beating #1 ranked Kansas

25:20 Who can take down the Alabama Crimson Tide?

29:30 Has Rodney Terry secured his future with Texas?

33:45 #15 Princeton is making noise this tournament

38:30 Ross may have struck gold with his Tennessee pick

Story continues

42:10 Purdue didn’t like Fairleigh Dickinson’s Tobin Anderson’s comments before their game

45:15 Matt Damon is playing Sonny Vaccaro in a new movie

54:07 Texas A&M's Jalen Preston signs a bail bonds NIL deal

55:30 A man in Florida found a special quahog clam

Stay up to date with the latest college football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsCFB.

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts