1 player to watch at each position during Chargers’ 2023 training camp: Offense

After a few months of retooling the roster, the Chargers are set to begin training camp, which kicks off next Wednesday, July 26, at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

During that time, starting spots and roster spots, in general, will be earned. That said, we’re listing a player to watch for at each position, starting with the offense.

All the attention will be on Herbert entering a new era under a new play-caller in Kellen Moore.

Herbert has been outstanding in his first three seasons with the Chargers. However, Herbert has yet to fully unlock what makes him such a great player: his immense arm strength and talent.

Former OC Joe Lombardi’s system was bland, keeping most of Herbert’s throws short and underneath. With Moore, Herbert should have more opportunity to uncork the football and potentially use one of his secret weapons more: his legs.

How it all unfolds will be a fascinating sight to see.

Kelley competed for the No. 2 spot with Sony Michel early in the 2022 season and missed four games with a sprained MCL. But he solidified himself as the bonafide backup by the end of the year, finishing the season with 69 carries for 287 yards (4.2 YPC) and two touchdowns.

In his introductory press conference, Moore mentioned how Kelley “came along” in 2022. He said he would like to have two or three running backs he can count on while referencing the Ezekiel Elliott/Tony Pollard one-two punch with the Cowboys when he was their OC.

Kelley has flashed some good stuff on the field, but now it’s just a matter of him maintaining consistency and staying healthy, something he has struggled to do in his first three seasons. If he can, Kelley and Austin Ekeler should be a nice backfield duo.

The anticipation for Johnston, the first-round pick, is at an all-time high as he is set to bring the speed and explosive element to the wide receiver position that has been missing for a long time.

Johnston has already raised eyebrows, which came during OTAs, not only with his top-tier athleticism but with his route running and catching ability, something he was knocked for at TCU.

Now he will put it on full display during one-on-ones and team drills against J.C. Jackson, Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr.

Seeing the looks Moore draws up for Herbert to get the ball to Johnston will be interesting. He can be targeted with quick passes, as he is a threat in space and down the field with his excellent build-up speed.

Parham has missed a lot of action after suffering a serious concussion in December of 2021 that sidelined him for the remainder of that season. He was then out for 11 games because of another concussion and a hamstring injury in 2022.

While it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for him, Parham is a crucial piece on offense when he is on the field. Not only is he a threat up the seam and in the red zone in the passing game, but he’s consistently developed into a reliable blocker.

For a coordinator like Moore who utilizes a lot of 12 personnel, which means two tight ends on the field, Parham’s play alongside Gerald Everett will be imperative to their offensive success.

The Chargers are excited about the return of star left tackle Rashawn Slater, who is coming back from a ruptured biceps injury that sidelined him for most of the 2022 season. The matchups between Slater and Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack will be must-see TV.

But I’m more invested in how the depth behind him and Trey Pipkins will shake up.

As it stands, Sarell is slated to be a swing tackle. Sarell had his hands full when he had to play last season, drawing 49ers’ Nick Bosa. It wasn’t pretty facing the league’s top edge defenders but I thought he was serviceable. He allowed 18 pressures and two sacks on 186 pass-block snaps last season.

After a full offseason working with one of the premier offensive linemen developers, Duke Manyweather, it will be worth monitoring if Sarell’s play has further improved.

The Chargers selected McFadden in the fifth round of this year’s draft.

McFadden was a proven and experienced offensive lineman in college, logging 2,960 snaps in his five seasons, with 39 career starts split between left tackle (27) and right tackle (12).

McFadden has exceptionally long arms at over 34 inches, but he is 6-foot-2, which is why a change to the interior is the move. He will be competing for the swing guard spot right out of the gate.

