1 player to watch at each position during Chargers’ 2023 training camp: Defense

After a few months of retooling the roster, the Chargers are set to begin training camp, which kicks off this Wednesday, July 26, at Jack Hammett Sports Complex in Costa Mesa, CA.

During that time, starting spots and roster spots, in general, will be earned. We’re listing a player to watch for at each position.

We started with the offense. Next up is the defense.

The Chargers have a new member in their edge defender room in Tuipulotu, whom they spent their second-round pick on.

Tuipulotu is a season removed from leading the collegiate level in sacks, and Los Angeles is hoping that he can translate to the pros and provide a pass rush behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, which was lackluster when Bosa was out with his groin injury last season.

Even at 20 years old, Tuipulotu plays well beyond his age. Tuipulotu has the upfield explosion, heavy and determined hands, lateral agility and rush instincts to avoid blockers and change gaps as well as the strength and effort to impact the run game.

Austin Johnson and Otito Ogbonnia are still working their way back from their season-ending injuries, and it remains to be seen if they will participate in training camp and preseason.

They may start the season on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, which would open up a couple of spots.

Clark is an undrafted free agent who could fill one of those voids, should that come to fruition.

Hulking at 6-foot-3 and 334 pounds, Clark is more than just a run-stopping nose tackle. He is explosive and quick for someone his size, generating impressive power to get into the backfield.

The Chargers have a new man patrolling the middle of the defense, with that being Kendricks. Kendricks signed with Los Angeles in March and filled the void left by Drue Tranquill, who departed and signed with the Chiefs.

Kendricks, the former All-Pro and Pro Bowler, is one of this league’s more decorated veteran linebackers. His play-making will boost the positional room, as will his experience and leadership to aid a young group.

Kendricks will wear the green dot this season as the primary defensive communicator and the one who relays Brandon Staley’s play calls in from the sideline.

The Chargers were hoping for big things from Jackson, who signed a five-year contract worth $82.5 million last offseason.

Jackson struggled to find his footing in Staley’s defense, leading to him getting benched. And then he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in Week 7 that ended his 2022 season.

Jackson has been working hard to get back to 100%. Last month, Jackson was scheduled to meet with Dr. Neal El Attrache, who was the one to perform the surgery last October, to get a better idea of a return date.

If he’s ready to go, Jackson will be closely monitored in hopes of getting him to play like the All-Pro corner he once was with the Patriots.

After spending his first three seasons as a depth piece, Gilman is set to be the starting safety alongside Derwin James.

In 2022, Gilman started for Nasir Adderley down the stretch of the season and made the most of his time on the field, finishing with career highs in tackles (58), passes defended (three) and fumble recoveries (two) while notching an interception.

Gilman has built off his previous campaign, as he was a standout during OTAs and minicamp.

With his great instincts, cover skills and open-field tackling ability, Gilman should be a vital piece in the back end of the Bolts’ defense this upcoming season.

